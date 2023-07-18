A 26-year-old Lackawanna man was seriously injured in a collision Monday afternoon on Tifft Street, a Buffalo police spokesman said.

The collision happened shortly after 3:15 p.m. on Tifft, near Hopkins Street.

The Lackawanna man was operating a motorcycle that collided with another vehicle.

The man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center. No further information about his injuries nor his condition was immediately available Tuesday morning.

No other injuries were reported in the collision.