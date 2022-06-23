Lackawanna man shot on Holland Avenue, second shooting this week in the city

An overnight shooting in Lackawanna left a man wounded amid a hail of gunfire, Lackawanna Police Capt. Joseph Leo said Thursday.

Shortly after midnight Thursday, the victim, Rajohn Golden, 31, of Lackawanna was sitting in a Jeep parked on Holland Avenue when someone opened fire from another vehicle, Leo said.

"They shot the Jeep 20 times," Leo said.

Investigators say they believe two handguns were used in the incident.

Golden was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he was being treated for gunshot wounds.

Lackawanna police said they are looking for an older model red or burgundy Chevy Tahoe in connection with the shooting.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call Leo at 716-827-6410 or Capt. Aaron Brennan at 716-827-6666.

The Holland Avenue incident followed another shooting early Monday morning on Olcott Street that left a Lackawanna man dead.

In that incident, Andre E. Jones, 34, was sitting in a parked pickup with Kentucky plates on Olcott, near Wilmuth Avenue, when gunmen approached a side window and opened fire multiple times.

Police said Jones was shot "10 to 15 times" in that incident.

