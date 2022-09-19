A Lackawanna man who ran down another man with his SUV has pleaded guilty before Acting State Supreme Court Justice Debra Givens to a felony charge of leaving the scene of a fatal incident, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Emmanuel Muniz-Figueroa, 29, faces a maximum of seven years in prison when he is sentenced Nov. 15. He remains free on his own recognizance.

Prosecutors said that fatal incident occurred about 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 28 after Muniz-Figueroa and Jose Matos, 52, had a physical altercation outside a home on Dona Street in Lackawanna.

According to prosecutors, Matos pulled a kitchen knife during the fight and Muniz-Figueroa drove away in an SUV. Moments later, he drove back, and Matos ran in front of the vehicle, which struck him.

Prosecutors said Muniz-Figueroa then left and did not report the incident. Matos died Aug. 31 in Erie County Medical Center.