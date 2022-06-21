 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lackawanna man fatally shot while parked in pickup

A Lackawanna man died after he was shot "10 to 15 times" early Monday morning while parked in a pickup truck on Olcott Street, Lackawanna Police Capt. Joseph Leo said Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Andre E. Jones, 34, of Lackawanna.

At about 12:20 a.m. Monday, Jones was sitting in a parked pickup truck with Kentucky plates on Olcott, near Wilmuth Avenue when gunmen approached a side window and began firing multiple times.

Jones was taken to Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"It appears to be targeted," Leo said of the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

The homicide marks the first in Lackawanna this year.

Leo asks anyone with information about the shooting to call 716-827-6410.

