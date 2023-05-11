A jury's concerns over a lack of a police investigation and inconsistencies in the testimony of the victims contributed to Thursday's acquittal in a case involving a stabbing in a downtown restaurant 2½ years ago, according to the defendant's attorney.

Buffalo police never assigned a detective to investigate the case and officers didn't take the names or contact information of anyone who was inside the restaurant at the time, said defense attorney Florina Altshiler, who represented Christian Hodges in Erie County Court.

The jury acquitted Hodges, 30, of charges of first-degree assault and second-degree attempted assault for a stabbing inside Señor Tequila, 414 Pearl St., on Nov. 19, 2020. Hodges faced a prison sentence of potentially 25 years or more if he had been convicted of both charges.

"For a case this serious, one would expect there to be an investigation, and the evidence showed there really was no investigation, which was troubling," Altshiler said.

Prosecutors failed to establish Hodges had the intent to cause a serious physical injury, she said.

The jury began deliberating Wednesday afternoon and delivered the verdict about 12:40 p.m. Thursday.

A spokeswoman for the Erie County District Attorney's Office said she couldn't comment because cases are automatically sealed after acquittals.

The lone defense witness was a cousin of Hodges, who testified about a phone call between the two while Hodges was at the restaurant. Hodges told his cousin someone threatened to kill him and to hurry to the restaurant, Altshiler said.

Police-worn body-camera footage shows the cousin showing up at the restaurant as Hodges is getting arrested, she said. He tried to speak with three officers, but was unable to, she said the footage showed.

There also were inconsistencies about where in the restaurant the victim, attorney Dennis Garvey, was stabbed, said Altshiler, who said she spoke to jurors after the verdict.

Garvey testified Friday he found Hodges banging on the walls of a bathroom stall and that Hodges came after him with a knife after he left the bathroom.

Garvey told jurors he was stabbed in the open area of the restaurant, but can be heard on body-camera footage telling paramedics he was stabbed in the bathroom, Altshiler said.

The man prosecutors says Hodges tried to stab was Richard Hamilton, a friend of Garvey's who preceded him into the men's room and then alerted Garvey to the situation.

Hamilton, owner of Deep South Taco, could be heard on body-cam footage telling police Garvey was stabbed either inside the bathroom or just outside it, Altshiler said.

"There were a lot of inconsistencies," she said.

Some on the jury also were troubled because a police lieutenant wore the same gloves to touch the recovered weapon after touching the victim, she said.

Garvey testified after the attack he went to his office, which is located above the restaurant, to retrieve his cellphone and legally-owned handgun, which he testified he did not have on his person before the stabbing.