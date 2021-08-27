Kingsmen hitman's sentence of life without parole upheld on appeal

Andre L. Jenkins, the hitman for the Kingsmen motorcycle club who killed two men execution-style in North Tonawanda seven years ago, will stay in prison for the rest of his life.

A five-judge panel of the Appellate Division of State Supreme Court in Rochester ruled unanimously Thursday that the sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole was "not unduly harsh or severe."

The judges threw out Jenkins' two convictions for second-degree murder on a legal technicality, but that partial win did Jenkins no practical good, because the court upheld his conviction for first-degree murder.

That's the count that gave now-retired Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon the chance to sentence Jenkins to life without parole – an opportunity she seized Oct. 21, 2015.

A jury had found Jenkins guilty of killing Daniel “DJ” Szymanski, 31, of Getzville, and Paul Maue, 38, of Buffalo, with single gunshots to the back of the head.

The killings occurred shortly before 3 a.m. Sept. 6, 2014, as the victims sat in a car parked behind the Kingsmen clubhouse at 322 Oliver St., North Tonawanda.

The Appellate Division dismissed the second-degree murder charges because it considered them an improper duplication of the first-degree charge.