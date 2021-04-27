Killing of a student, 18, raises worries about intimate partner violence

Before dawn on Friday morning, a woman called police after a man came into her home through a back door and threatened to kill her. She said he broke both her cellphones that prevented her from calling 911. He also tore down two security cameras. He choked her on the ground, slashed her with a knife and punched her in the face, she told police. She poked him in the eyes in self defense she told police. She got an order of protection.

A few hours later, another woman reported to police that a man came into her home without her permission and they got into a physical altercation. She said the man tried to strangle her, punched her in the face, pushed her against a wall and spit on her face.

The same morning, another woman reported that, following a verbal argument, a man dragged her into a vehicle, slapped her and took her cellphone. She told police that he then got into the driver's seat and began driving erratically in the parking lot of a park, before crashing into a fence and then running away. Police noted that the man threatened to harm her and her family if she reported the incident to authorities.

Lala Johnson's death is already raising awareness about intimate partner violence among young people. The center has received many phone calls since the homicide, many from worried teachers.