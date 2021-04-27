Killing of a student, 18, raises worries about intimate partner violence

Her friends called her Lala.
Larrinsha Johnson was a promising young student at the Math, Science and Technology Preparatory School who dreamed of becoming a nurse.
A senior, she eagerly returned to the school building on East Delavan Avenue for in-person learning when a hybrid schedule was offered to her grade on Feb. 1.
"She was one of the few who came back," said Kevin Eberle, the school's principal. "She was motivated to finish strong, to graduate and move on to the next thing."
Early on the morning of April 17, police were dispatched to Martin Luther King Jr. Park and found her lifeless body in a car. An autopsy would show that she was strangled and that she was also beaten, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.
She was 18.
Police arrested at the scene Mushagdusa Nankumba, also 18. He is believed to have been Johnson's boyfriend or former boyfriend. He was charged with second-degree murder and is being held without bail. Nankumba is being represented by Kevin Spitler and Delrease Tota-Neal. Spitler declined to comment.
The student's death came as local advocates for victims of intimate partner violence have seen a rise in calls for help over the last year. The Family Justice Center has seen a dramatic rise in phone calls and new cases since the pandemic began.
"It's a tragedy," Eberle said of his student's violent death.
Johnson was a warm and motivated student, Eberle said.
"She was great," he said. "She would come into school and give everybody a hug."
Eberle said she had a difficult life. She and her twin sister lost their mother when they were young children and they were raised by relatives. Despite that, she had a positive outlook, even during the pandemic.
"You could see her smile under the mask," Eberle said.
Murray Holman, the executive director of the Stop the Violence Coalition and a leader of the city's Peacemakers, said Johnson was a "very intelligent young lady." He knew her from his groups' "Safe Passage" efforts at the corner of East Delavan Avenue and Grider Street, making sure kids were safe on their way home from school.
"It's a life taken too soon," Holman said.
Word of Johnson's death devastated the MST Prep community, he said. Last week, the principal organized a rally in her memory in front of the school. And this week, he and other staff are working on a way to keep her legacy alive – and also to prevent future tragedies.
"It's called 'Letters for Lala,' " Eberle said.
They are designing lavender-colored mailboxes where students who are victims of intimate partner violence can submit a note confidentially to ask for help.
"Any girl can put a note in that they need help. We have to bring this to light. We have to have a mechanism for these kids who are struggling. They don't know where to go," Eberle said.
When Covid-19 prompted offices, businesses and schools to shut down, advocates for victims and survivors of domestic violence sounded the alarm about the possible consequences. Victims may be trapped at home with abusers and not have a safe way to reach out for help.
Since last March, the Family Justice Center, which provides services for domestic violence victims, has taken 65% more calls for help than in previous years.
"We are bombarded with calls," said Mary Travers Murphy, executive director of the center.
In many of the cases, the calls aren't from the victims themselves but rather people who are worried about them and are trying to find out how they can help.
"They have a gut feeling about someone's situation," she said. "With decreased interaction, it caused people to reach out to us too."
The center is also seeing a rise in what they call "high lethality" cases – cases where there's a heightened possibility of violence.
A spate of incidents over the weekend reported to Buffalo police shows how prevalent domestic violence is.
Before dawn on Friday morning, a woman called police after a man came into her home through a back door and threatened to kill her. She said he broke both her cellphones that prevented her from calling 911. He also tore down two security cameras. He choked her on the ground, slashed her with a knife and punched her in the face, she told police. She poked him in the eyes in self defense she told police. She got an order of protection.
A few hours later, another woman reported to police that a man came into her home without her permission and they got into a physical altercation. She said the man tried to strangle her, punched her in the face, pushed her against a wall and spit on her face.
The same morning, another woman reported that, following a verbal argument, a man dragged her into a vehicle, slapped her and took her cellphone. She told police that he then got into the driver's seat and began driving erratically in the parking lot of a park, before crashing into a fence and then running away. Police noted that the man threatened to harm her and her family if she reported the incident to authorities.
Lala Johnson's death is already raising awareness about intimate partner violence among young people. The center has received many phone calls since the homicide, many from worried teachers.
Ava, a counselor at the Justice Center whose last name is not being used because she is a survivor of teen domestic violence, said there are often red flags.
"It's the control aspect of their partner. We see that a lot with this age group," Ava said. "They're constantly on the phone having to answer a text or having to answer a call. Always doing what their partner wants them to do."
There are also several cases where the abuser hurt their victim's pet.
"And then just a feeling. We had one teacher call us and she just broke down over the phone last week. She said, 'I can't put my finger on it. I just know,' " Ava said.
She also pointed out that adults sometimes mistake teen domestic violence as signs of substance abuse or pressures about school.
She encouraged anyone who needs help or is worried about someone to call the Family Justice Center.
To reach the Family Justice Center of Erie County, call 716-558-7233 or go to fjcsafe.org.
