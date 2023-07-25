Gina Baca was always laughing and dancing.

The 45-year-old single mother of four children was a free spirit who loved life and "made miracles happen" for her children, her eldest daughter, Quala Taylor, said.

"I always thought we would have time to repay her for all the sacrifices she made in her life for us," Taylor said.

Instead, the Angola woman was murdered two years ago, and the man convicted of her slaying learned his fate in Erie County Court on Tuesday: He will spend 25 years to life in prison.

Keith Renaldo Jr., 40, of Brant, was convicted by a jury last month of second-degree murder. Baca, a member of the Seneca Nation of Indians, died after being shot three times with a shotgun on June 26, 2021. Her body was found in a pond in a wooded area off Route 438 in Brant on July 1, 2021, after she was reported missing.

After an eight-day trial, a jury convicted Renaldo after deliberating less than three hours.

Baca and Renaldo had been in an "on-again, off-again" relationship for about two years, prosecutors previously said.

While police never found the weapon or any DNA evidence linking Renaldo to the killing, they were able to implicate him with other evidence.

At Renaldo's trial, a cousin and two friends of his testified that Renaldo told them the night of the killing that he had just killed a woman and dumped her body in a pond, District Attorney John Flynn told The Buffalo News on Tuesday. That night, the three didn't believe Renaldo, but when they heard about a missing woman the next day, word started spreading of what Renaldo told them, Flynn said.

Word eventually got to a retired sheriff's deputy, who called State Police, he said.

Authorities believe Renaldo dragged Baca's body about a half mile from his home to the pond. Parts of bone from her body were found along the path between his home and the pond, Flynn said.

Other evidence included testimony of a friend of Baca's who said Baca told her earlier that day she was planning to go to Renaldo's home to pick up some items. Location data from Baca's cellphone put her at Renaldo's home, and a nearby doorbell camera picked up the sound of three shotgun blasts, Flynn said.

Renaldo also gave a statement to police in which he said he was in love with Baca, but never thought he was good enough for her, the district attorney said.

The last moments of Baca's life haunt her eldest daughter. She said Renaldo denied her family, including Baca's five grandchildren, the chance to properly mourn and say goodbye to Baca because the severity of her injuries precluded having an open casket.

All the family got were small boxes of ashes, she said.

"When I close my eyes at night, I can’t help but imagine her pleading and begging for her life before this coward stood over her and delivered the final shots to her face," Taylor said. "I can’t help but think if she was thinking of her beloved children in her last moments before this monster ended her life in the most brutal way possible."

Assistant Erie County District Attorney Ryan Haggerty said Renaldo "mocked" and "abused" the legal process throughout his case. In asking the judge to impose the harshest allowable sentence, he described Renaldo's actions as "brutal" and "cowardly."

"The evidence of his guilt was overwhelming," Haggerty said. "It was evidence not just of his guilt, but it was evidence of the moral and psychic harm that he inflicted on not just Gina, but her family."

Judge Kenneth Case said it was hard for him to reconcile the person described in letters from Renaldo's loved ones with the person convicted of Baca's murder.

"It looks like I'm talking about two different people," Case said.

Renaldo – who has denied responsibility since his arrest on July 14, 2021, according to his defense attorneys – said he "had nothing to do with this" and hopes "justice will prevail."

"We've all lost somebody, and I'm just as heartbroken as you guys are," he said. "But I stand here strong and I will do my best to prove my innocence."

Renaldo intends to appeal his conviction, defense attorneys James McLeod and TheArthur Duncan said.