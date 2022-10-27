Kia providing free steering wheel locks for cars targeted in thefts

Kia America is providing free steering wheel locks for owners of Kias with steel key and "turn to start" ignitions that are vulnerable to theft, the automaker said in a statement.

The offer for the "optional safeguard" comes as Buffalo reels from a horrific crash involving a stolen Kia Sportage on Monday morning that killed four teenagers, injured a fifth, and left a sixth facing criminal charges.

The Kia was reported stolen the night before in Buffalo. The car crashed at about 6:40 a.m. at the entrance of the Scajaquada Expressway from the inbound Kensington Expressway. All five passengers were ejected from the Kia's panoramic sunroof.

"Kia America joins the Buffalo community in mourning the tragic crash involving six local teenagers early Monday morning," the statement said.

Certain Kias, as well as Hyundais, that don't have engine immobilizers have been targeted for thefts across the country, fueled by how-to videos on TikTok and other social media apps.

"Kia is aware of the recent trend amongst our youth – encouraged by social media – that target certain Kia cars with a steel key and “turn-to-start” ignition systems," Kia America said in the statement dated Wednesday.

"In many cases, the vehicles are stolen solely for the purpose of operating in a reckless and dangerous manner. Such criminal conduct endangers our local communities and violates the property rights of the vehicle owner," Kia said.

The statement said that Buffalo police have "not yet released all pertinent details from its investigation that will allow us to connect this particular instance with this larger societal trend."

Buffalo police report a dramatic increase in stolen Kias.

In all of 2020, 55 Kias were reported stolen to Buffalo police, according to the Buffalo Police Department. In 2021, there were 69. So far this year, 177 have been reported stolen.

"Look at the numbers," Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said earlier this week. "You can plainly see that this is a significant problem."

Kia America said it is working with law enforcement by providing steering wheel locks at no cost to concerned owners. Kia owners can call 800-333-4542 for more information.

Kia America and Hyundai Motor America face a class action lawsuit in Southern California. The suit filed in September accused the automakers of "blatantly valuing profits over the safety and security of their customers" by remaining among the few automobile manufacturers to not include engine immobilizers. These are electronic security parts in engine control units that restrict a vehicle from starting without a manufacturer's key.

All Kia vehicles "fully meet or exceed all Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards," the automaker said in the Wednesday statement.

All 2022 Kias have smart key technology, Kia America said.

The lawsuit calls for a recall of 10 million cars. The southern California lawsuit is accompanied by similar suits from Illinois and Minnesota.