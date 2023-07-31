John Walczak was working from his home office on a March afternoon when he looked out the window and saw a West Seneca police officer approaching his house.

“I wonder what the heck this is about,” Walczak recalled thinking at the time.

The officer told Walczak that Buffalo police had found his wife’s 2017 Kia Sportage, which his son had driven to Canisius College earlier that day. The SUV had been taken from the parking lot and dumped by the thieves before Walczak’s son even knew it was missing.

At the time, the family owned two other Kia Sportage vehicles. But Walczak was not going to sit around and wait for those two to be taken, as well.

“Once one got stolen, I wasn’t getting much sleep at night,” he said.

So, he decided to trade them in.

Kia and Hyundai owners across Western New York say they feel like sitting ducks, anxiously waiting to become the next victims of the “Kia Challenge.”

Using a method popularized on social media, thieves are able to use just a screwdriver and USB cord to steal Kia and Hyundai vehicles, many of which were manufactured without engine immobilizers.

While the manufacturers have recommended some stopgap measures – such as steering wheel locks, anti-theft kits and a free security software update that would act like an immobilizer on vehicles without them – there isn’t much owners can do to prevent their vehicles from being stolen.

“The only way to make sure you car isn’t stolen is to get rid of the Kia/Hyundai, since their solutions are worse than buying a club for the steering wheel,” Walczak said. “They are not interested in fixing the problem, only selling cars.”

In May, Kia and Hyundai agreed to settle a class action lawsuit for $200 million to reimburse customers who had their vehicles stolen or damaged for their out-of-pocket losses.

More than 1,500 vehicles have been reported stolen in the City of Buffalo since the beginning of the year, and surrounding municipalities have reported dozens more thefts than normal in the last year. The majority of the vehicles are Kias and Hyundais.

To alleviate the worry and stress, some Kia and Hyundai owners are trading in their vehicles for different car brands, as Walczak did. But many can’t afford to do so, and have had to get creative to keep their vehicles safe.

Buffalo resident Alexis Rinker’s Kia Forte is more than 10 years old and fully paid off, so trading it in isn’t an option, she said in an email to The Buffalo News.

To deter thieves, she blocks her car in the driveway with her roommate’s vehicle. She sometimes leaves the back seats down to draw thieves away “since putting the seats back up would take some time,” she said. Rinker has also started leaving an AirTag tracking device in her car so she can more easily find her car if it gets stolen.

“I’ve been lucky enough to not have my car stolen yet, but I look out the window as soon as I wake up every morning to make sure it’s still there,” Rinker said.

Kristen Cassidy said someone tried to break into her 2016 Kia Sorento one night when it was parked in the driveway of her Cheektowaga home.

Luckily, the SUV was locked and the thief did not break the window or damage the vehicle, Cassidy said, but the experience made her anxious.

“I just couldn’t deal with the anxiety of waking up and having it not be in my driveway anymore,” she said. “I really felt like my only recourse was just to get rid of it.”

In early July, Cassidy went to Jim Murphy Buick GMC in Depew and traded her Kia in for a GMC Terrain.

Her vehicle was in “great condition” with no major damage, but what the dealership gave her for the Kia Sorento was barely enough to pay off the remaining loan, Cassidy said.

“Which was kind of frustrating because I knew it was worth a lot more,” Cassidy said. “But I’m sure because of what’s going on, they’re not going to be putting all this money into Kias.”

Walczak decided to sell two of his family’s Kia Sportages, and bought Subarus instead.

While the Kia that had been stolen was still being fixed, the dealership offered Walczak a good deal on a newer Sportage model, one with a push-to-start button that can’t be stolen with the screwdriver and USB method.

He took the trade-in deal, but Walczak said that is the last Kia he will ever own. He no longer trusts the brand.

“I sold two cars and I took baths on both of them when I traded them in, because they’re just not worth anything anymore,” he said.