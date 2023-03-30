A federal judge on Thursday declined to release the father and brother of a Lackawanna woman they are accused of kidnapping in a reported plot to force her into an arranged marriage in Yemen.

U.S. District Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder Jr. expressed concern that Khaled Abughanem, 50, and his son, Waleed Abughanem, 32, posed a serious risk of flight and a threat to the safety of the woman, if they were released.

Schroeder said there were no circumstances or conditions he could impose on the men to insure the woman's safety, which is why he granted the government's motion to detain them.

They were remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal's Office.

The father and brother of the unnamed victim were both arrested Feb. 14 on a charge of conspiracy to kidnap a person in a foreign country. Khaled Abughanem is additionally charged with making threats to retaliate against a witness, victim or informant.

The elaborate plot to kidnap the woman began in 2021, according to federal prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's Office. After fleeing Lackawanna to stay with her fiance's family in Mexico, the woman was tricked into traveling to Egypt and then Yemen, where "she is being held as chattel to be sold off to a man that the family feels will make a suitable husband," prosecutors said.

The FBI began investigating the pair in December, according to court papers. That is when Waleed Abughanem left his sister in the custody of his wife in Yemen and flew back to the U.S., landing in Boston. When Customs and Border Protection agents inspected his electronic devices, they saw text messages between him and his father discussing his sister.

Among the messages he sent to his father before leaving Yemen were: "I'd say keep her here until she knows what is right" and "obedience to you is obedience to God, everyone else go to hell."

Schroeder seized on those messages as damning evidence of Waleed Abughanem's acquiescence to his father's demands that his sister be punished for her disobedience. Khaled Abughanem in a recorded phone call from jail is reported to have threatened to harm the victim, according to prosecutors.

Defense attorneys for Waleed Abughanem argued that the government's criminal complaint contained no reports that he had ever harmed or threatened to harm the victim.

An FBI agent's affidavit accused him of keeping his sister restricted in an apartment in Yemen and keeping her from contacting anyone. But Waleed Abughanem's lawyers maintained that she is free to travel and communicate with the outside world, including FBI agents.

Defense attorney Herbert L. Greenman described Khaled Abughanem as a good and religious man who loves his daughter and seeks only what is in her best interests.

When Khaled Abughamen, who is a U.S. citizen, was arrested, he had a one-way ticket to Yemen, 11 suitcases and about $14,000 in cash, according to prosecutors. They also pointed out that the U.S. government has no extradition treaty with Yemen.

Schroeder agreed it was clear and convincing evidence that Abughanem would be subject to flight.