The man behind the wheel during a citywide police chase last year in which three officers were shot, two of whom were injured by friendly fire, was sentenced Wednesday in Erie County Court to 18 years in prison.

Kente Q. Bell, 29, previously admitted to trying to kill police by shooting at them during the March 29, 2022, chase.

He was on probation for a 2020 conviction for attempted weapons possession at the time of the chase.

Bell, who was shot several times by police, faced a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Sixteen Buffalo police officers fired their weapons during the incident, the department has said.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office cleared all officers of criminal wrongdoing.

The results of an internal investigation of the officers' conduct is currently in arbitration, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.

Bell pleaded guilty April 10 to three counts of second-degree attempted murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Bell was indicted in July 2022 on five counts of attempted murder of a police officer, weapons possession, reckless endangerment and unlawfully fleeing a police officer.

Prosecutors said one police officer who was sitting in the passenger seat of a patrol vehicle was shot in the arm by the defendant. Two police officers shot were struck with bullets fired by other officers' weapons. One was hit in the ballistic vest while seated in the passenger seat of a patrol vehicle, uninjured by a bullet fired by the officer who was driving. The other officer injured by friendly fire was shot in a flurry of bullets fired by police when they encircled Bell's vehicle after it crashed near East Ferry and Fillmore, the district attorney previously said.

