Kenmore woman who stole from sports booster club sentenced to 6 months in jail

A Kenmore woman who pleaded guilty to stealing $10,000 from the Kenmore West Girls Volleyball Booster Club was sentenced Monday in Erie County Court to six months in jail followed by five years of probation, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced.

Prosecutors said Kerri M. Brown, 42, was the treasurer of the booster club when she became the subject of an investigation after the organization's bank account lacked the funds to make purchases for the high school athletes. The investigation determined that Brown had pocketed cash from various fundraisers between July 2018 and June 2020.

Brown pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree grand larceny on April 20. She agreed to pay full restitution to the booster club as part of the plea.

District Attorney John J. Flynn commended retired Town of Tonawanda Police Department Detective Jeff Campanella for his work on the investigation.

Assistant District Attorney Gary M. Ertel of the Special Investigations and Prosecutions Unit prosecuted the case.