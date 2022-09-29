Kenmore West student found with BB gun, principal says

A student at Kenmore West High School was found in possession of a BB gun at the school Thursday morning, principal Dean R. Johnson told parents in a letter posted to the school website.

The principal said this morning that during student arrival, administrators learned about a student with a weapon.

"Within moments, the student was found by the School Resource Officer and admitted to the allegation. His belongings and locker were searched and a BB gun was found. The student was immediately isolated and detained," Johnson said in the message to parents.

Town of Tonawanda police were alerted.

The student's name was not released.

The school noted that the possession of an air-powered gun by a person under 16 is a violation of state law as well as the district's code of conduct.

"The student is facing both criminal and disciplinary charges," Johnson said.