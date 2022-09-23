Kenmore police say they've identified suspect in Tremont Avenue killing

Kenmore police said Friday that they have identified a suspect in Thursday's fatal shooting in the village.

Police said they weren't releasing the name of the suspect "at this time" and that the investigation was still ongoing.

Man fatally shot overnight in Kenmore driveway Police described the homicide as "an isolated incident" and said there was "no hazard to the public."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

It was not clear whether the suspect was at large or in custody.

At about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, David Pierce, 42, of the Town of Tonawanda, was found shot in a driveway of a residence at 157 Tremont Ave. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police described the shooting as "an isolated incident" and said there was no danger to the public.

A neighbor on the street told The Buffalo News on Thursday he was awakened by what he said sounded like a gunshot, followed by the sound of a vehicle peeling away from the scene.