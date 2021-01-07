 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kenmore man charged with series of Niagara County vehicle thefts
0 comments

Kenmore man charged with series of Niagara County vehicle thefts

Support this work for $1 a month
Niagara County Courthouse 2019

The Niagara County Courthouse.

 Thomas J. Prohaska

A Kenmore man was arraigned in State Supreme Court this week on an indictment accusing him of vehicle thefts from three Niagara County dealerships during 2020.

Matthew A. Braunschweiger, 31, faces a stack of charges, with the most serious ones being second-degree grand larceny, according to Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Joel Grundy.

Only one of the three stolen vehicles was for sale; the other two actually belonged to dealership employees, Grundy said.

That was the case in a vehicle theft April 23 from Jerry Gradl Motors in North Tonawanda. Braunschweiger was arrested and charged with the theft May 4.

Braunschweiger

Matthew A. Braunschweiger.

On June 16, a vehicle for sale was stolen from a Town of Lockport dealership, and on Oct. 29, a sport utility vehicle belonging to a Heinrich Chevrolet employee was stolen from that Lockport dealership and recovered with Braunschweiger's arrest later that day in Lewiston, Grundy said.

Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. ordered Braunschweiger held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: New data shows the number of people shot in Buffalo this year already exceeds 2019 totals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News