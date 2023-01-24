 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenmore man already on sex offender registry pleads guilty to criminal sex act

  • Updated
A Kenmore man who was a registered sex offender pleaded guilty to forcibly engaging in sexual contact with a woman he did not know in Buffalo last summer, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Mark Trykowski pleaded guilty to one felony count of criminal sexual act in the first degree before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller Monday morning.

Prosecutors said that at about 6:40 p.m. July 3, he attacked a woman in Buffalo. He didn't know the woman. The woman went to Erie County Medical Center where she underwent a rape kit. DNA obtained through the examination as well as other evidence linked the crime to Trykowski.

Trykowski, who was being held without bail, faces up to 25 years in prison when he's sentenced on March 10.

According to the New York Sex Offender Registry, Trykowski has two previous sex offenses on his record from 2007. On June 7, 2007, he was accused of attempted sexual contact with a victim he didn't know in the Town of Tonawanda. The next day, he was accused of attempted sexual misconduct in North Tonawanda. He was convicted of a felony count of first-degree sexual abuse in the town case and a misdemeanor count of attempted sexual misconduct in the second.

He was registered as a Level 2 sex offender, meaning he was considered at moderate risk of repeating an offense.

