Kenmore man admits driving drunk in fatal South Buffalo collision

A Kenmore man on Friday pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to second-degree manslaughter in connection with a February crash in South Buffalo that killed a 57-year-old West Seneca man.

Jason P. Washington, 42, admitted he was driving his pickup under the influence of alcohol at about 1:15 a.m. Feb. 28 on Seneca Street, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Washington was driving south on Seneca near Archer Avenue, just east of Bailey Avenue, when he crossed the double-yellow line and collided head-on with a northbound vehicle, prosecutors said.

At the time of the crash, Buffalo police said Washington's Chevrolet Silverado was apparently speeding and rolled over several times after the impact.

The collision killed Thomas Shoemaker, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Washington and a 44-year-old female passenger in his vehicle were injured and taken to Erie County Medical Center. Washington was listed in serious condition after the collision.

Washington, who is out on bail, is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 16 by Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case. He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.