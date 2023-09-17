Buffalo police are investigating the death of a man who was fatally stabbed overnight in a Kenmore Avenue apartment.

Police received a call just after 3:45 a.m. Sunday regarding a stabbing in an apartment complex on the 1000 block of Kenmore Avenue, just east of Colvin Boulevard, said spokesman Michael DeGeorge. That stretch of Kenmore Avenue features a series of older apartment buildings for much of the block.

Detectives reported that a 59-year-old man had been stabbed after some type of dispute. He was declared dead at the scene. The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIP-CALL line at 716-847-2255.

- Sandra Tan