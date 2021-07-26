 Skip to main content
K-9 assists in arrest of two men in Basom
Deputies assisted by a police dog arrested two men who allegedly became combative during an incident Saturday on Bloomingdale Road in the Town of Basom, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the report, deputies were investigating an alleged assault in which someone had been struck with a beer bottle and suffered a cut to the head. The department's K-9 Frankie was deployed during the arrests. 

Jarrett C. Coniglio was arraigned in Alabama Town Court on charges of second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and second-degree obstructing government administration. He was remanded to Genesee County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Justice C. Coniglio also was charged with resisting arrest and second-degree obstructing government administration and was arraigned in Alabama Town Court. He was turned over to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant.

The report did not indicate whether the two men are related.

