Juvenile pleads guilty in shooting death of 17-year-old

A juvenile accused of killing a teenager earlier this year pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said that the 16-year-old boy faces a maximum of 15 years to life in prison when he is sentenced Nov. 21. He is held without bail in the custody of the Erie County Youth Services Center.

Flynn said the boy, then 15, entered a home in the 200 block of Koons Avenue through a window on the afternoon of Jan. 25 and shot two people with an illegal ghost gun.

One of the victims, a 17-year-old girl, died at the scene. A 19-year-old man was treated for an arm injury at Erie County Medical Center.

Flynn noted that a co-defendant, Vincent Manirakiza, 20, of Buffalo, has been indicted on one count of second-degree murder as an alleged accomplice and a count of first-degree burglary. He is held without bail.