 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Juvenile pleads guilty in shooting death of 17-year-old

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A juvenile accused of killing a teenager earlier this year pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said that the 16-year-old boy faces a maximum of 15 years to life in prison when he is sentenced Nov. 21. He is held without bail in the custody of the Erie County Youth Services Center.

Flynn said the boy, then 15, entered a home in the 200 block of Koons Avenue through a window on the afternoon of Jan. 25 and shot two people with an illegal ghost gun.

One of the victims, a 17-year-old girl, died at the scene. A 19-year-old man was treated for an arm injury at Erie County Medical Center.

Flynn noted that a co-defendant, Vincent Manirakiza, 20, of Buffalo, has been indicted on one count of second-degree murder as an alleged accomplice and a count of first-degree burglary. He is held without bail.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Could a new cooling technique have electric vehicles charging in five minutes?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News