Jury trial 'sounds good' to accused Dollar General shooter, who rejects plea offer

The man accused of spraying a Cheektowaga store with bullets from an AR-15 almost five years ago told a judge Friday he wants a jury to decide his fate.

If convicted of all charges against him at trial, Travis J. Green would face up to 25 years in prison for the November 2017 shooting that injured one man.

Green rejected a plea offer from prosecutors that would have limited his potential prison term to 10 years.

"I'm going to take it to trial," Green told Erie County Judge Sheila DiTullio, rejecting an offer from the District Attorney's Office that his defense attorney said he "strongly urged" him to accept.

In exchange for pleading guilty to one count of second-degree attempted murder, the judge agreed she would have sentenced Green to 10 years in prison and between 2½ and five years parole as part of the deal.

Green, who was 29 at the time of the shooting and turned 34 last month, won't plead guilty to attempted murder because he does not want to admit he was attempting to kill anyone in the shooting, said defense attorney Paul Dell.

The only element of the crime Green refuses to admit is that he had intent to cause death, Dell said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

What happened outside the Dollar General near the intersection of Union and French roads on Nov. 14, 2017, had all the makings of a mass shooting, except bystanders intervened and interrupted the gunfire. Police said Green had two high-powered rifles, a ballistic vest and more than 850 rounds of ammunition with him at the time of the incident.

One man who confronted Green outside the store was injured in the shooting; he ended up with two bullet fragments in his arm.

Green was indicted on charges of attempted murder, attempted assault, reckless endangerment and gun possession.

If Green accepted the plea, prosecutors said they would dismiss charges against Green in two other cases: for an alleged assault of a deputy two days after the shooting while Green was in custody, as well as for alleged property damage to a jail transport vehicle in March.

Though the trial date remains scheduled for Sept. 12, attorneys on both sides said between now and then they would explore the potential that Green may plead guilty under what's known as an "Alford plea." Under that type of plea, prosecutors describe in court what evidence of the crime they would present at trial and the defendant acknowledges there is enough proof to convict but does not admit guilt.

Green's two daughters and son, along with his mother and other family members, attended Friday's court appearance.

In the middle of the 15-minute hearing, DiTullio said the case is scheduled to move forward with trial next month.

"Sounds good to me," Green said.

Green's trial was previously delayed twice due to his mental health. In March, DiTullio ruled he was competent to stand trial.