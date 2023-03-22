After two full days of deliberations, a State Supreme Court jury failed to reach a verdict Wednesday in the case of a Snyder man charged with murder in the 2020 death of his girlfriend's mother, who succumbed to injuries she suffered in an arson fire in Buffalo's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.

Daniel A. Martinez, 48, faces two counts of second-degree murder in the death of Maria Galazka, 66.

Jurors twice sent notes to the judge Wednesday afternoon about their status.

"We have reviewed evidence and both sides have presented arguments," the jury said in its first note, read aloud by the judge. "We have all remained open minded throughout, however we feel we are unable to reach a unanimous decision."

Justice Paul Wojtaszek sent them back to continue deliberating, and the jury returned seeking clarification on how to proceed, including whether Martinez could be found guilty on one count and acquitted on the other.

The judge, instead, went over the indictment with the jury and sent it back into deliberations. Shortly before 5:30 p.m., Wojtaszek called the jury back and asked if a verdict had been reached. With no decision, the judge dismissed the jury until 9:30 a.m. Thursday, when deliberations will resume.