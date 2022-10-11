Jury in cold case homicide trial asked to weigh DNA from 44-year-old evidence

Blood stains in a first-floor hallway, in an empty second-floor room and on the sleeve of a Grand Funk Railroad album link John Sauberan to the West Side cottage where a woman was stabbed to death 44 years ago, according to Erie County prosecutors.

Sauberan's DNA "matched" those samples of blood left at the scene of Linda Tschari's 1978 homicide, prosecutors told jurors at Sauberan's murder trial last week.

But Sauberan's defense has suggested to the jury that there are issues of quality and possible contamination of the evidence. A defense DNA expert told jurors that using the term "match" is the wrong way to characterize the scientific conclusions in the case.

DNA is what led to the break in the cold case in 2019 and Sauberan's trial, which continues with closing arguments Tuesday.

So what DNA evidence do prosecutors have that they say connects him to Tschari's killing, and how has Sauberan's defense tried to get the jury to view that evidence?

More than four decades ago, when Buffalo police were conducting their investigation in a cottage on Pooley Place, off Grant Street, the concept of DNA as a matter of understood science didn't exist.

Old blood, new technology and new evidence: How a 44-year-old murder case went to trial More than four decades after the slaying of Linda Tschari, John M. Sauberan is on trial for her murder. A jury will hear closing arguments in the case on Tuesday.

After Tschari's brother found her body in a pool of blood in the living room on the afternoon of Feb. 8, 1978, detectives gathered potential items of evidence.

They dusted for fingerprints. They collected swabs of blood from around the home, fingernail clippings from Tschari and an item described as a brown hair or fiber found in her hand.

At the scene, they found Type O blood, which Tschari had, as well as samples of Type A blood.

But the case went cold and decades passed.

After cold case detectives requested evidence in the case be pulled from police storage in 2006, the property office found the first box that May. The rest was found in December 2007, now-retired Detective James Maroney testified.

At that time, Maroney repackaged some of the items of evidence for which the seals on the original containers were beginning to "fall apart," he told jurors. He also repackaged evidence stored in containers that did not meet current standards, he told the jury.

Evidence thought to possibly contain DNA was to be kept in paper or cardboard containers, not in plastic, because storing in plastic can lead to growth of mold and degradation of DNA, experts testified at the trial.

DNA evidence leads to trial in 1978 cold case: 'He was banking he would get away with murder' John M. Sauberan, 63, also known as John Fullagar, was charged in March 2020 with second-degree murder in Linda Tschari's death after prosecutors say he was linked to the crime scene through a DNA match.

Within the boxes were some record albums that were loose, so Maroney said he packaged them together in paper.

DNA analysis of that evidence began in 2007 at the Erie County Central Police Services forensic lab.

In June 2019, after investigators got a DNA hit from a national database from a sample Sauberan provided in Oregon in 2008, police resubmitted evidence in the case to the county forensic lab. This time, analysts were asked to test blood stains on the sleeve of a vinyl record.

DNA results

Amanda Finbar, supervisor of the DNA section at the county lab, performed the initial DNA analysis on the blood swabs from the floors, and later of the album sleeve. She testified at Sauberan's trial for about five hours over two days, spending the most time on the stand of any witness in the case.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

None of the analysis ruled out Sauberan as a possible source of the DNA, Finbar told the jury. The defense's expert, Tiffany Roy, who testified Thursday, agreed on that point.

These were Finbar's conclusions:

• The chance that the blood sample taken from the hallway was a randomly selected person in the United States unrelated to Sauberan is at least one in 3.854 billion, Finbar testified.

• The probability that the sample taken from the upstairs room was a randomly selected person in the United States unrelated to Sauberan is at least one in 41.2 billion, she told the jury.

There were samples taken from three stains on the record sleeve, two that were determined to be from a male and one that had both male and female DNA, Finbar said.

• DNA from the first record sample was found to be at least 4.11 billion times more likely to have come from Sauberan than from an unknown individual in the U.S. population, she said.

• DNA on the second sample was at least 196,000 times more likely to have come from Sauberan than an unknown individual.

• The third sample, which had both male and female DNA, was at least 3.45 million times more likely to come from Sauberan and Tschari than two unknown people in the U.S. population, Finbar told the jury.

For the analysis of the record sleeve blood samples, any result with a figure higher than 1 million is considered to show "very strong scientific support," she said. That designation is the highest of four classifications assessing the strength of the DNA evidence.

Before and after Sauberan's arrest, DNA samples taken from more than two dozen other men connected to Tschari or her neighborhood excluded them as the person who left blood at the homicide scene.

For the analysis of Tschari's fingernail clippings, Finbar opened two police evidence envelopes, one each for the clippings from the right and left hands.

The envelope that was supposed to have clippings from Tschari's left hand was empty, Finbar said. There was one nail clipping in the other envelope on which there were "small flakes of dried red staining," but no DNA profile was developed from that clipping.

In her analysis of the item labeled by the original lab analyst in 1978 as a fiber or hair, Finbar said she could find no root material that would allow for DNA analysis.

Sauberan's defense

Paul Dell and Brian Towey, Sauberan's defense attorneys, have questioned the quality of the DNA evidence, pointing to what they described as the incompleteness of the samples and suggesting the handline of the evidence by police led to contamination and therefore unreliable conclusions.

The DNA profiles developed from the evidence were "partial," attorneys on both sides told jurors.

A partial DNA profile is one that is missing some genetic information, as compared to a "full" profile, Finbar testified. A sample considered partial could result if there was not enough genetic material available to sample, or if the sample had degraded, or had broken down, over time, she said.

Roy, the defense's expert, told the jury the DNA that was analyzed was missing about half of the information a "full" DNA profile would contain.

Under questioning from Sauberan's attorneys, Roy said it was possible that DNA from a fingerprint brush previously used by police could transfer DNA to a piece of evidence. Timothy Crino, a retired FBI special agent, testified for the defense it was common practice in the late 1970s for police to use the same fingerprint dust and brush at crime scenes.

In his opening statement, Dell told the jury the prosecution of Sauberan is based on "speculation" based on a DNA analysis "based on horribly degraded evidence missing more than half the information it should contain when forensic biologists look at it."

"If DNA evidence was a log used in constructing a log cabin," Dell said, "that log would be rotten and could not support the building of a cabin."