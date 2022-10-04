Jury gets glimpse of criminal past of man on trial for 1978 Buffalo homicide

Prosecutors and defense attorneys in John Sauberan's murder trial on Tuesday battled over how much jurors should be told about the accused killer's previous criminal convictions.

Sauberan, who is of Native American heritage and went by the nickname "Chief," also used to go by "Chief the Thief," a Buffalo police cold case detective testified in Erie County Court.

DNA evidence leads to trial in 1978 cold case: 'He was banking he would get away with murder' John M. Sauberan, 63, also known as John Fullagar, was charged in March 2020 with second-degree murder in Linda Tschari's death after prosecutors say he was linked to the crime scene through a DNA match.

During her investigation into the 1978 slaying of Linda Tschari, people who knew Sauberan told Detective Mary Evans that he used to brag about breaking into people's homes and stealing things, Evans said.

Sauberan was also known to steal bicycles, the detective told the jury.

Several other details about Sauberan's history came out in court Tuesday as his trial continued.

After 42 years, 'drifter' linked by DNA, charged in Buffalo murder A break in the case came last year, after scientific guidelines and methods regarding DNA changed, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn

Sauberan, 63, was indicted in March 2020 on a second-degree murder charge in the killing of Tschari, 19, in a cottage on Pooley Place in February 1978. The charge came more than 40 years after the crime after prosecutors said he was linked to the crime scene by a DNA match.

Sauberan, who also was known as John Fullagar, lived in Buffalo at the time of Tshari's slaying and lived in many other states since the 1980s, including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Arizona, Colorado, Washington, Oregon and Ohio, Evans told the jury.

Some of Sauberan's prior criminal convictions happened in New York State, and some were out of state, said Evans, who began her part in the cold case investigation in 2016.

Buffalo police arrested Sauberan on Nov. 30, 1978, in relation to an incident involving property damage, the detective testified. He also was charged with robbery by Buffalo police on July 18, 1979, she said.

Prosecutors showed jurors what are known as "arrest cards," which was how the police department kept records of arrests at the time, for those two arrests.

Defense disputes DNA evidence in Buffalo cold case murder arrest The attorney for John M. Sauberan is asking a judge to dismiss a murder indictment accusing him of stabbing to death Linda Tschari in 1978.

Sauberan also was incarcerated in the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden when he was 39, Dell said during his cross-examination of Evans.

Prior to the start of the trial, Erie County Court Judge Sheila DiTullio barred prosecutors from presenting to the jury information about Sauberan's prior convictions, which is not unusual in criminal cases because the information is seen as being overly prejudicial against the defendant.

A dispute arose Tuesday morning after defense attorney Paul Dell asked Evans if she knew if Sauberan had prior convictions. She said she knew he did.

Assistant District Attorney Ashley Morgan argued Dell "opened the door" to prosecutors to be able to ask Evans further about the convictions, in part because the jury would wonder about them if not given more information.

Sauberan's defense was attempting to imply to the jury that Sauberan's history was that of merely a thief when, in fact, it was more than that, Morgan said.

The convictions were "not for forgeries," Morgan said, but "assaults on human beings."

Dell said he brought up the past convictions because he was attempting to argue evidence from other crimes in possession of the Buffalo Police Department with Sauberan's DNA may have contaminated the blood samples from the 1978 homicide.

DiTullio on Tuesday ruled that prosecutors could not ask Evans about specific crimes, but could ask about his bragging about burglaries and his bicycle thefts.

Evans testified she didn't think the police department at the time of the 1978 homicide had any property in evidence storage related to any of Sauberan's other convictions.

Sauberan's prior arrest in Oregon was already publicized by prosecutors when they announced his arrest, saying the DNA match discovered in 2019 came from a DNA sample Sauberan gave in Oregon in 2008.

Sauberan's trial is scheduled to continue Wednesday morning.