A jury has convicted a registered sex offender of two counts in connection with the sexual assault of a child, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

William T. Bergeron, 37, of Cheektowaga, was found guilty of predatory sexual assault against a child and endangering the welfare of a child. He faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison when he appears May 25 for sentencing before State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges.

Flynn said jurors reached their verdict in less than an hour Monday afternoon after a four-day trial that began last week. Bergeron continues to be held without bail.

Prosecutors said that Bergeron engaged in two or more sexual acts with a child in Cheektowaga between Aug. 15, 2018, and July 13, 2020. They said that Bergeron was someone with whom the victim was acquainted.