Jury finds man who set ex-girlfriend on fire guilty of murder

An Erie County jury on Tuesday convicted a Buffalo man in the 2018 death of his ex-girlfriend in which prosecutors alleged she was doused in gasoline and set on fire.
Jurors found Frank J. Bredt Jr. guilty of second-degree murder, or intentional murder, and another count of second-degree murder, also known as felony murder, which alleges Elizabeth Bell, 27, was killed in the course of Bredt committing arson.
Both faces up to 25 years to life in prison.
The jury of seven women and five men deliberated for about 5½ hours before reaching the verdict.
Bredt's sister, who was sitting in the courtroom, began to weep as the foreperson read the verdict in the first count.
Bredt briefly shook his head side to side as he watched the jurors leave the courtroom.
Bredt, 33, faced two counts of murder in the Jan. 11, 2018, death of Bell. Prosecutors alleged Bredt set her on fire at about 3:30 a.m. while she was in bed on the second floor of her Manhattan Avenue home. The pair were going through what attorneys on both sides called a messy breakup at the time.
Defense attorneys told the jury prosecutors failed to prove who set the fire, suggesting it may have been Bell. In the fire, Bredt suffered burns to about half of his body, one of his defense attorneys said.
Testimony began in Bredt's trial on March 22. Attorneys delivered closing statements on Monday.
Jurors on Monday asked to look at a lighter in evidence that prosecutors say was found on the stairs in the home. The lighter had Bredt's DNA on it, a crime lab analyst testified during the trial, and it was found on the stairs a witness said Bredt came down while "fully engulfed in fire."
On Tuesday, jurors asked to look at more evidence and were given three photographs of three lighters found in the house, including the one they physically looked at a day earlier.
Evidence presented to the jury during the trial included a bottle of lighter fluid found on the kitchen floor in Bell's home. A photograph of the bottle shown to the jury pictured the bottle wrapped in dark cloth, which prosecutors said matched the material in the coat Bredt was wearing.
Prosecutors showed jurors photographs of the cloth and burned jacket, which they said had the same type of buttons.
Prosecutors alleged Bredt brought charcoal and lighter fluid in a satchel, but then found gasoline in Bell's garage. A plastic juice bottle that contained gasoline was found at the scene. It also had Bredt's DNA on it, a crime lab analyst testified.
A short time after the fire, police found Bredt in the driveway of a house on Leroy Avenue about a quarter-mile away from Bell's house on Manhattan. A Leroy Avenue resident testified he found Bredt in his home hiding in a closet and ejected the intruder.
Jurors were allowed to consider a charge of criminally negligent homicide if they found Bredt not guilty of intentional murder. Criminally negligent homicide is a Class E felony, the lowest-level felony in state law.
State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller is scheduled to sentence Bredt on May 2.
Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.