Jury finds man who set ex-girlfriend on fire guilty of murder

Testimony began in Bredt's trial on March 22. Attorneys delivered closing statements on Monday.

Jurors on Monday asked to look at a lighter in evidence that prosecutors say was found on the stairs in the home. The lighter had Bredt's DNA on it, a crime lab analyst testified during the trial, and it was found on the stairs a witness said Bredt came down while "fully engulfed in fire."

On Tuesday, jurors asked to look at more evidence and were given three photographs of three lighters found in the house, including the one they physically looked at a day earlier.

Evidence presented to the jury during the trial included a bottle of lighter fluid found on the kitchen floor in Bell's home. A photograph of the bottle shown to the jury pictured the bottle wrapped in dark cloth, which prosecutors said matched the material in the coat Bredt was wearing.

Prosecutors showed jurors photographs of the cloth and burned jacket, which they said had the same type of buttons.

Prosecutors alleged Bredt brought charcoal and lighter fluid in a satchel, but then found gasoline in Bell's garage. A plastic juice bottle that contained gasoline was found at the scene. It also had Bredt's DNA on it, a crime lab analyst testified.