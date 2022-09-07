Jury finds man guilty of second-degree murder in fatal stabbing

An Erie County jury on Wednesday found a Buffalo man guilty of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal contempt following altercations with two women, one of which ended in a fatal stabbing, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 28-year-old Talyn D. Williams was convicted of all counts in the indictment against him following a four-day trial.

On June 19, 2020, Williams was involved in a fight with a woman inside of his residence in the 300 block of Doat Street. Following that altercation, Williams intentionally stabbed another woman, a friend of the first woman, outside of the residence. The second victim, 28-year-old Allison Turner, died of her injuries at Erie County Medical Center.

Williams was initially charged with murder and a no-contact order of protection was issued on behalf of the first woman. However, Williams chose to violate the order of protection on two occasions by placing phone calls to the victim while he was being held in the Erie County Holding Center.

Williams faces a maximum of 27 years to life in prison when he is sentenced before Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio on Oct. 12. He remains held without bail.