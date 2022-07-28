Jury finds man 28-year-old Buffalo man guilty of predatory sexual assault of a child

A jury found a Buffalo man guilty of one count of predatory sexual assault against a child following a three-day trial, after deliberating fewer than three hours, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Mohamed Nasir, 28, was acquitted of all other counts in the indictment against him, prosecutors said.

In December 2022, Nasir had sexual contact with a child who was younger than 11 years old at a location in Buffalo. Nasir was known to his victim, according to prosecutors.

Nasir faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison when sentenced before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller on Aug. 31.