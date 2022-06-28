Jury finds Buffalo man guilty of second-degree murder in fatal shooting with illegal handgun

After three hours of deliberation following a six-day trial, a jury on Tuesday found a Buffalo man guilty of second-degree murder in 2020 homicide in which the victim was shot once in the back of the head with an illegal handgun, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 38-year-old Andrello M. Brown also was found guilty of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and faces a maximum of 40 years to life in prison when he is sentenced Aug. 11 by Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan. Brown continues to remain held without bail.

On April 12, 2020, Brown intentionally shot 41-year-old Clint Reeder in the back of the head with an illegal handgun outside the home of Reeder's grandmother on Stockbridge Avenue near Parkridge Avenue in Buffalo's Kensington-Bailey neighborhood. Reeder died of his injuries in Erie County Medical Center. Brown and Reeder were involved in an ongoing dispute over a woman, according to prosecutors.

