Jury finds Buffalo man guilty of second-degree manslaughter in fatal 2017 hit-and-run

An Erie County jury Wednesday convicted a Buffalo man who fatally struck a pedestrian in a hit-and-run of second-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in death.

The verdict followed a six-day trial, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors D'Mario A. Caesar, 36, was speeding on July 16, 2017, in the Lovejoy neighborhood where his SUV hit 31-year-old Brandyn Mallory, who was walking across the street near Bailey Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. Mallory died later that morning at Erie County Medical Center.

Caesar's vehicle was recovered unoccupied nearby on Greene Street.

Caesar faces a maximum of 15 years in prison when sentenced before Erie County Judge Susan Eagan on March 29. He continues to be held without bail.    

District Attorney John J. Flynn Flynn Jr. commended the Buffalo Police Department Accident Investigation Unit for its investigation.

The case is being prosecuted by prosecutors Patrick B. Shanahan of the Felony Trials Bureau and Gina M. Gramaglia of the Special Victims/Domestic Violence Bureau.

