Jury finds Buffalo man guilty in West Side attack

An Erie County jury late Friday found a Buffalo man guilty of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal mischief in an attack on another man, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

On Sept. 28, 2020, Gay Gai, 25, attacked another man in the 200 block of Grant Street on Buffalo's West Side, and intentionally caused damage to the victim's vehicle by hitting it with a machete.

The victim, who was known to Gai, was able to escape the attack in his vehicle. While driving to the police station, the victim flagged down a Buffalo firefighter who reported the incident to police. Gai was arrested a short time later.

Gai was found not guilty of assault charges by the jury.

Gai faces a maximum of seven years in prison when he is sentenced before County Court Judge Suzanne Maxwell Barnes on Dec. 7. He remains in custody in lieu of $75,000 bail.

