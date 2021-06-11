 Skip to main content
Jury finds Buffalo man guilty in fatal 2018 shooting in East Ferry auto shop
Jury finds Buffalo man guilty in fatal 2018 shooting in East Ferry auto shop

A Buffalo man faces a sentence of 40 years to life in prison after a jury convicted him in the 2018 shooting death of an auto mechanic, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

James J. Robbs Jr.

Prosecutors said James J. Robbs Jr., 38, was found guilty of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies.

On Sept. 1, 2018, Robbs shot 32-year-old Michael Jenkins Jr. multiple times inside an auto repair shop on East Ferry Street near Ernst Avenue in Buffalo. Jenkins, a father of nine who was working as a mechanic at the shop, died from his injuries.

Robbs turned down an offer from prosecutors to plead guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter with a sentencing commitment of 18 to 22 years.

