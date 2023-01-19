Jury finds Buffalo man guilty in assault on his neighbor

A jury has found 57-year-old Christopher Hinson of Buffalo guilty of first-degree assault in the stabbing of his neighbor, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

The verdict was reached after less than two hours of deliberation Friday following a five-day trial, prosecutors said.

Hinson and the victim in the case were neighbors who lived in apartments inside a multi-unit residence on Lark Street in Buffalo's Hamlin Park neighborhood. The two argued on March 25, 2020, in the basement of the shared residence and Hinson stabbed his neighbor in the left side of his body with a knife. Hinson continued to try to stab the victim as he attempted to flee. The victim escaped into his own apartment and called 911 for help.

Hinson, who is being held without bail, faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced by State Supreme Court Justice Debra Givens on Feb. 14.

A temporary order of protection that was issued to the victim and his girlfriend remains in effect, prosecutors said.