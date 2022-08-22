Jury find man guilty of setting fire in Wheatfield hotel

A jury has convicted a Buffalo man on charges stemming from a fire nearly two years ago in a Town of Wheatfield hotel, Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman announced.

Richard M. Pesono, 64, was found guilty on counts of fourth-degree arson, first-degree reckless endangerment and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

He faces a maximum penalty of seven years in prison when he returns for sentencing before Niagara County Court Judge John J. Ottaviano in November.

Prosecutors said Pesono set a blaze about 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 7, 2020 that caused extensive damage to the Days Inn and Suites, 2821 Niagara Falls Blvd. The fire was started in an unoccupied room and spread to several other rooms, causing extensive damage.