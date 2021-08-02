Jury deliberations to begin in trial on slaying of Falls shopkeeper

When a State Supreme Court jury in Lockport begins deliberations Tuesday, it will face diametrically opposed versions of the evidence in the death of Niagara Falls convenience store owner Ahmad "Poppy" Alsaid.
Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said the evidence against defendants William J. Coleman and Jonathan L. McEnnis builds a case that proves they are "guilty as charged."
Jonathan L. McEnnis and William J. Coleman face charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and second-degree weapons possession.
But the defense attorneys for the two men said the prosecution case included no proof, only speculation, that the defendants were at the crime scenes at all.
McEnnis, 36, of Buffalo, and Coleman, 30, of Niagara Falls, are charged with the murder and robbery of Alsaid behind the counter of the Bridgeway Market at Niagara Street and Memorial Parkway on the evening of Nov. 21, 2018.
Alsaid was fatally shot when he resisted a robbery attempt, surveillance video showed. Both robbers fired shots, since two different types of bullets were recovered, Hoffmann said.
McEnnis and Coleman also are accused of two other armed robberies: one at the 7-Eleven store at 68th Street and Buffalo Avenue about 40 minutes after the Alsaid killing, and one on Nov. 9, 2018, on Ninth Street, where a man was robbed of cash and shot while walking near his home.
The trial was projected to last about four weeks, but ended after only seven days of testimony. District Attorney Brian D. Seaman said that the sides agreed to stipulate to several facts instead of forcing the prosecution to prove them.
One of those facts was that McEnnis' Honda Pilot is the vehicle seen on surveillance video outside the two Nov. 21 crime scenes.
But those robberies were committed by two people wearing hoods, face masks and gloves.
"The prosecution called 21 witnesses. Not one of those witnesses positively identified Mr. McEnnis, or, for that matter, William Coleman," said Joseph Scalzo, co-counsel for McEnnis.
"Hoods up, masks on, no defining characteristics whatsoever," said A. Joseph Catalano, co-counsel for Coleman.
Support Local Journalism
"There's no evidence that proves William was involved. None," Catalano said repeatedly.
William Coleman of Niagara Falls and Jonathan McEnnis of Buffalo pleaded not guilty in the shooting death of Ahmad “Poppy” Alsaid, a Palestinian immigrant who owned the Bridgeway Market, 1102 Niagara
But Hoffmann said the movements of McEnnis and his vehicle were traced through tracking data compiled by his cellphone provider, which recorded when his phone was at or near a particular cell tower or Wi-Fi server.
She said that data, backed up by police license plate readers and Thruway E-ZPass toll spotting on the Grand Island bridges, tracked McEnnis' route from Buffalo to Coleman's Niagara Falls apartment and thence to the crime scenes. After the robberies, McEnnis drove Coleman home and returned to Buffalo, Hoffmann said.
McEnnis and Coleman "thought they committed the perfect crime," Hoffmann said. "Boy, were they wrong. They highly underestimated the work of the Niagara Falls Police Department."
Scalzo said the presence of McEnnis' SUV in Niagara Falls is "not proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. McEnnis committed these crimes."
Bridgeway Market is a haven on a block of high fences, weedy lots and plywood-boarded windows; a warmly lit gathering place for this neighborhood in the shadow of the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Locals typically flock here to buy groceries, lounge around the store’s worn cafe tables and chat up owner Ahmad Alsaid. But on Saturday, neighbors instead
"It would be speculation to imagine that his car and his phone are with someone else who looks like him," Hoffmann retorted.
"The prosecution has built a theory, and that theory is built on guilt by association, leaps of faith and speculation," Catalano said.
He compared the prosecution's case to daredevil Evel Knievel's 1974 attempt to jump Idaho's Snake River Canyon in a rocket-powered motorcycle.
"It was an epic failure, just like the prosecution's attempt to prove William (Coleman) was involved in any criminal conduct on Nov. 9 or Nov. 21," Catalano said.
Hoffmann acknowledged the prosecution case relies on assembling many small bits of information.
"You have to put them together. You have to look at this case in its entirety," Hoffmann told the jury. "This is not a guessing game."
She said McEnnis' cellphone records show frequent calls and texts to Coleman before and after the crimes, but none during the times when the crimes were committed.
"Why? Because they're together," Hoffmann said.