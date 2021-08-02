Jury deliberations to begin in trial in slaying of Falls shopkeeper

When a State Supreme Court jury in Lockport begins deliberations Tuesday, it will face diametrically opposed versions of the evidence in the death of Niagara Falls convenience store owner Ahmad "Poppy" Alsaid.

Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said the evidence against defendants William J. Coleman and Jonathan L. McEnnis builds a case that proves they are "guilty as charged."

But the defense attorneys for the two men said the prosecution case included no proof, only speculation, that the defendants were at the crime scenes at all.

McEnnis, 36, of Buffalo, and Coleman, 30, of Niagara Falls, are charged with the murder and robbery of Alsaid behind the counter of the Bridgeway Market at Niagara Street and Memorial Parkway on the evening of Nov. 21, 2018.

Alsaid was fatally shot when he resisted a robbery attempt, surveillance video showed. Both robbers fired shots, since two different types of bullets were recovered, Hoffmann said.

McEnnis and Coleman also are accused of two other armed robberies: one at the 7-Eleven store at 68th Street and Buffalo Avenue about 40 minutes after the Alsaid killing, and one on Nov. 9, 2018, on Ninth Street, where a man was robbed of cash and shot while walking near his home.