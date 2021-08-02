 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jury deliberations to begin in trial in slaying of Falls shopkeeper
0 comments
top story

Jury deliberations to begin in trial in slaying of Falls shopkeeper

Support this work for $1 a month
Alsaid

Ahmad Alsaid with four of his 11 grandchildren in the Bridgeway Market.

 Photo courtesy of Jamie Dolliver

When a State Supreme Court jury in Lockport begins deliberations Tuesday, it will face diametrically opposed versions of the evidence in the death of Niagara Falls convenience store owner Ahmad "Poppy" Alsaid.

Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said the evidence against defendants William J. Coleman and Jonathan L. McEnnis builds a case that proves they are "guilty as charged."

But the defense attorneys for the two men said the prosecution case included no proof, only speculation, that the defendants were at the crime scenes at all.

McEnnis, 36, of Buffalo, and Coleman, 30, of Niagara Falls, are charged with the murder and robbery of Alsaid behind the counter of the Bridgeway Market at Niagara Street and Memorial Parkway on the evening of Nov. 21, 2018.

Alsaid was fatally shot when he resisted a robbery attempt, surveillance video showed. Both robbers fired shots, since two different types of bullets were recovered, Hoffmann said.

MCENNIS Jonathan

Jonathan L. McEnnis.

McEnnis and Coleman also are accused of two other armed robberies: one at the 7-Eleven store at 68th Street and Buffalo Avenue about 40 minutes after the Alsaid killing, and one on Nov. 9, 2018, on Ninth Street, where a man was robbed of cash and shot while walking near his home.

COLEMAN William

William Coleman.

The trial was projected to last about four weeks, but ended after only seven days of testimony. District Attorney Brian D. Seaman said that the sides agreed to stipulate to several facts instead of forcing the prosecution to prove them.

One of those facts was that McEnnis' Honda Pilot is the vehicle seen on surveillance video outside the two Nov. 21 crime scenes.

But those robberies were committed by two people wearing hoods, face masks and gloves.

"The prosecution called 21 witnesses. Not one of those witnesses positively identified Mr. McEnnis, or, for that matter, William Coleman," said Joseph Scalzo, co-counsel for McEnnis.

"Hoods up, masks on, no defining characteristics whatsoever," said A. Joseph Catalano, co-counsel for Coleman.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

"There's no evidence that proves William was involved. None," Catalano said repeatedly.

But Hoffmann said the movements of McEnnis and his vehicle were traced through tracking data compiled by his cellphone provider, which recorded when his phone was at or near a particular cell tower or Wi-Fi server.

She said that data, backed up by police license plate readers and Thruway E-ZPass toll spotting on the Grand Island bridges, tracked McEnnis' route from Buffalo to Coleman's Niagara Falls apartment and thence to the crime scenes. After the robberies, McEnnis drove Coleman home and returned to Buffalo, Hoffmann said.

McEnnis and Coleman "thought they committed the perfect crime," Hoffmann said. "Boy, were they wrong. They highly underestimated the work of the Niagara Falls Police Department."

Scalzo said the presence of McEnnis' SUV in Niagara Falls is "not proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. McEnnis committed these crimes."

+4
'A good man is gone': Remembering Falls store owner killed in robbery

'A good man is gone': Remembering Falls store owner killed in robbery

Bridgeway Market is a haven on a block of high fences, weedy lots and plywood-boarded windows; a warmly lit gathering place for this neighborhood in the shadow of the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Locals typically flock here to buy groceries, lounge around the store’s worn cafe tables and chat up owner Ahmad Alsaid. But on Saturday, neighbors instead

"It would be speculation to imagine that his car and his phone are with someone else who looks like him," Hoffmann retorted.

"The prosecution has built a theory, and that theory is built on guilt by association, leaps of faith and speculation," Catalano said.

He compared the prosecution's case to daredevil Evel Knievel's 1974 attempt to jump Idaho's Snake River Canyon in a rocket-powered motorcycle.

"It was an epic failure, just like the prosecution's attempt to prove William (Coleman) was involved in any criminal conduct on Nov. 9 or Nov. 21," Catalano said.

Hoffmann acknowledged the prosecution case relies on assembling many small bits of information.

"You have to put them together. You have to look at this case in its entirety," Hoffmann told the jury. "This is not a guessing game."

She said McEnnis' cellphone records show frequent calls and texts to Coleman before and after the crimes, but none during the times when the crimes were committed.

"Why? Because they're together," Hoffmann said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

In Turkey wildfire, 'Miracle' goats defy flames

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Ex-Erie County Legislator Charles Swanick defrauded in Steve Casey campaign scheme
Crime News

Ex-Erie County Legislator Charles Swanick defrauded in Steve Casey campaign scheme

  • Updated

The former legislator told The News that he heard allegations from an investigator that he was "never meant to win" a 2012 election for a NY Senate seat and that his decades-long friends – Steve Casey, then the deputy mayor to Byron W. Brown, and political operative G. Steven Pigeon – had coordinated with the incumbent Mark Grisanti to set up Swanick as a spoiler.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News