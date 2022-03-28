Jury deliberations begin in murder trial for man charged with burning Buffalo woman

Erie County prosecutors called evidence of Frank J. Bredt Jr.'s guilt in Elisabeth Bell's death "overwhelming."
But defense attorneys asked jurors to consider the 27-year-old woman may have been the one who ignited the blaze that killed her and left Bredt with burns to half his body.
Bredt's fate now sits with jurors, who began deliberating in his State Supreme Court murder trial after closing arguments Monday.
Man accused of dousing girlfriend in gasoline, setting her ablaze, wanted her 'to suffer,' jury told
Frank J. Bredt Jr., 33, faces two counts of second-degree murder in the death of Elisabeth Bell.
Bredt, 33, of Buffalo, faces two counts of second-degree murder in the death of Bell, who died Jan. 11, 2018, in her home on Manhattan Avenue in the city's Central Park neighborhood. Bredt has been charged with intentional murder and felony murder, with prosecutors alleging Bell was killed in the course of Bredt committing a felony – arson.
Prosecutors said Bredt came to Bell's house with charcoal and lighter fluid, then found gasoline in her garage, which he poured on her while she was in her bed and set her on fire.
Bredt and Bell, who had lived together about three years in the home Bell shared with her mother and her siblings, were in the middle of a messy breakup, according to attorneys on both sides. The night Bell died, she put some of Bredt's possessions out to the curb and sent him a photo of it, which prosecutors said "set him off."
Investigators determined Bredt's DNA was on a plastic juice bottle that contained gasoline found in Bredt's bedroom, as well as on a lighter found on the stairs he descended while, according to a witness, he was "fully engulfed in fire."
In the hours leading up to the incident, Bredt and Bell exchanged "nasty" text messages that were the kind that come at the end of a bitter breakup, Assistant District Attorney Ryan Haggerty told jurors. In one message, Bell threatened to burn some of Bredt's property if he left it there too long, attorneys said.
In a phone call that night prior to the fire, Bredt told his boss he was going to go to Bell's house and, if he didn't find his things, he would burn her whole family, according to prosecutors. The boss was called as a prosecution witness.
During the trial, which began last week, both sides called witnesses to testify about the fire investigation. Neither the investigators who testified for the prosecution, nor the defense's expert – David Kubiak, a former fire investigator for Amherst police – could specifically identify who started the fire or precisely describe how it started, said Daniel DuBois, one of Bredt's defense attorneys.
"If the experts can’t do it, you can’t do it," DuBois said. "That’s reasonable doubt."
Bredt's statement in the phone call about the fire was "five seconds in a 45-minute phone call," and Bredt's boss didn't feel Bell was truly threatened, DuBois said.
Haggerty told the jury Kubiak acknowledged the prosecution's theory of the crime was "completely plausible" and found nothing inconsistent with that theory.
Kubiak did not review witness statements, grand jury transcripts or the Buffalo Police Department's evidence report before completing a nine-page report three months before the start of the trial, Haggerty said.
The report from Kubiak referenced a "purported syringe" found at the scene, though the expert found no syringe in any of the photographs of the scene he was shown while on the stand, Haggerty said.
The only substances in Bell's system when she died were alcohol and carbon monoxide, said the prosecutor, who contended the reference to the syringe revealed the true purpose of the defense's expert.
"He was here and put on the stand to smear Elisabeth Bell," Haggerty said.
DuBois suggested there are other "reasonable explanations" for how the fire started, including that it was started from a lit cigarette Bell may have had.
State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller ruled Monday jurors will be able to consider finding Bredt guilty of the less serious charge of criminally negligent homicide.
Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.