Jury deliberations begin in murder trial for man charged with burning Buffalo woman

Erie County prosecutors called evidence of Frank J. Bredt Jr.'s guilt in Elisabeth Bell's death "overwhelming."

But defense attorneys asked jurors to consider the 27-year-old woman may have been the one who ignited the blaze that killed her and left Bredt with burns to half his body.

Bredt's fate now sits with jurors, who began deliberating in his State Supreme Court murder trial after closing arguments Monday.

Bredt, 33, of Buffalo, faces two counts of second-degree murder in the death of Bell, who died Jan. 11, 2018, in her home on Manhattan Avenue in the city's Central Park neighborhood. Bredt has been charged with intentional murder and felony murder, with prosecutors alleging Bell was killed in the course of Bredt committing a felony – arson.

Prosecutors said Bredt came to Bell's house with charcoal and lighter fluid, then found gasoline in her garage, which he poured on her while she was in her bed and set her on fire.