Jury convicts woman of three charges in fatal wrong-way crash

A woman who caused a fatal crash while driving the wrong way on I-86 in Chautauqua County was convicted Monday of second-degree vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and driving while impaired by drugs after a two-week trial in Chautauqua County Court in Mayville.

Heather Capell, 33, of Brunswick, Ga., faces a maximum sentence of seven years in state prison when she is sentenced Dec. 19 by County Court Judge David Foley.

District Attorney Jason Schmidt said the jury acquitted Capell of a more serious charge of second-degree manslaughter.

Prosecutors said Capell had driven east for nine miles in the westbound lane of I-86 when she collided with an oncoming vehicle in the Town of North Harmony at 5 a.m. on July 1, 2021. The other motorist, Bradley Wakefield, 52, of New Albion, who was driving to work at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors said Capell admitted to using marijuana and something alleged to be methamphetamine before the crash.