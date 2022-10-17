 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jury convicts woman of three charges in fatal wrong-way crash

  Updated
  • 0
A woman who caused a fatal crash while driving the wrong way on I-86 in Chautauqua County was convicted Monday of second-degree vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and driving while impaired by drugs after a two-week trial in Chautauqua County Court in Mayville.

Heather Capell, 33, of Brunswick, Ga., faces a maximum sentence of seven years in state prison when she is sentenced Dec. 19 by County Court Judge David Foley.

District Attorney Jason Schmidt said the jury acquitted Capell of a more serious charge of second-degree manslaughter.

Prosecutors said Capell had driven east for nine miles in the westbound lane of I-86 when she collided with an oncoming vehicle in the Town of North Harmony at 5 a.m. on July 1, 2021. The other motorist, Bradley Wakefield, 52, of New Albion, who was driving to work at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors said Capell admitted to using marijuana and something alleged to be methamphetamine before the crash.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

