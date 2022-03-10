Jury convicts Washington of manslaughter in death of youth football coach, acquits him on murder charge

A jury on Thursday convicted Jason Washington Jr. of first-degree manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of a youth football coach. He also was convicted of second-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for the incident that also left a second man wounded.
After about four hours of deliberations, the jury acquitted him of second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder.
Washington was charged in the Aug. 31, 2019, double shooting that killed Norzell "Nore" Aldridge, 36, and wounded Shawn Faulk, who was 20 at the time. The shooting happened after a youth football game at Emerson Park, behind Harvey Austin Elementary School 97 at Sycamore Street and Koons Avenue.
"We're not happy, but," a family member of Aldridge said, abruptly stopping her thought, just before entering a courthouse elevator with family members after the verdict.
"It's not murder. It's not attempted murder. I'm OK with it," said Tanika Lucas, Washington's mother.
During its deliberations Thursday, the jury asked to have testimony of a prosecution witness read back to them. They also were given a document that listed the legal elements of all the crimes for which Washington could have been found guilty.
The prosecution and Washington's defense delivered closing statements in Erie County Court Thursday morning.
In testimony Wednesday, Washington told jurors he was acting in self-defense when he shot the two men.
Assistant District Attorney Eugene Partridge on Thursday encouraged the jurors to reject Washington's claim. Partridge again showed jurors video of the shooting taken from a house nearby, footage he said shows Washington lied on the stand.
"He is not remembering details," Partridge said. "He is inventing details."
Defense attorney Scott Riordan, in his closing argument, argued his client believed he faced a real threat and had reason to be afraid for his life.
"We live in a time when kids are shot. We see it all the time," Riordan said. "It's horrible and sad, but it happens."
Support Local Journalism
Washington testified Aldridge told him he was going to his car to get a gun, something prosecutors disputed.
Aldridge had "no reason" to have Faulk hold down Washington's cousin while he went to go retrieve his gun, as the defendant alleged, Partridge said. The situation did not meet the legal requirements for a finding of self-defense, he said.
"This was just such a nothing scuffle," Partridge said of the fight between Washington's cousin and Faulk.
Jurors had the ability to acquit Washington of the charges if they believe he acted in self-defense. They also could have acquitted without finding he acted in self-defense.
On the second-degree weapons possession charge, Riordan told jurors during his closing argument that Washington was guilty of illegally possessing the gun.
"He's guilty of that," Riordan said.
Washington said Faulk, the shooting victim who suffered a shoulder wound, had previously threatened his life. Faulk and Washington's cousin were engaged in a fistfight after the football game and Washington, who had walked ahead, ran back toward the pair.
Prosecutors said the video showed Washington already had his revolver out when he approached. That's when Aldridge swung a football helmet at him.
Washington told jurors he only pulled the gun after he had been hit with the helmet.
Testimony in the trial began Monday and the defense rested Wednesday after calling Washington, its only witness.
Judge Susan Eagan ordered Washington continued to be held without bail.
Washington is scheduled to be sentenced April 21.
Had he been convicted of the murder charge, he could have faced a potential maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison. The maximum sentence on a manslaughter conviction is 25 years.
Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.