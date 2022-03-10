Jury convicts Washington of manslaughter in death of youth football coach, acquits him on murder charge

The prosecution and Washington's defense delivered closing statements in Erie County Court Thursday morning.

In testimony Wednesday, Washington told jurors he was acting in self-defense when he shot the two men.

Assistant District Attorney Eugene Partridge on Thursday encouraged the jurors to reject Washington's claim. Partridge again showed jurors video of the shooting taken from a house nearby, footage he said shows Washington lied on the stand.

"He is not remembering details," Partridge said. "He is inventing details."

Defense attorney Scott Riordan, in his closing argument, argued his client believed he faced a real threat and had reason to be afraid for his life.

"We live in a time when kids are shot. We see it all the time," Riordan said. "It's horrible and sad, but it happens."

Washington testified Aldridge told him he was going to his car to get a gun, something prosecutors disputed.