A Niagara Falls man has been convicted of first-degree murder and two other charges stemming from the death of a woman in 2020, Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman announced.

A Niagara County Court jury also found Atrel M. Hudson, 29, guilty of second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the shooting death of Mariah Wilson, 28, in her Niagara Falls apartment on Sept. 4, 2020.

“Mariah Wilson was a young single mother living with her two young children in Niagara Falls," Seaman said. "This defendant entered her home in the middle of the night, entered her bedroom, brutally beat her and then shot her to death while her children were in the other room. These despicable crimes merit the maximum allowable sentence, life without the possibility of parole."

Hudson is scheduled to return Aug. 9 before Niagara County Court Judge John Ottaviano for sentencing of these charges and for a previous conviction of first-degree robbery for an armed holdup of a 7-Eleven convenience store in September 2020.

Seaman noted that the jury acquitted Hudson of sexual abuse and a murder charge based on the sexual abuse count.