Jury convicts man in Niagara Falls double homicide

Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman said Tuesday his office will request a sentence of life without parole for Billy M. Benton Jr., who was convicted Tuesday of killing a woman and her adult son in Niagara Falls last year following a dispute over a small amount of marijuana.
The jury in State Supreme Court in Lockport, which heard six days of testimony, deliberated for 2 1/2 hours before finding Benton guilty of the killings of Sonia L. Hamilton and Brian Harris II, as well as the shooting of another man in a separate crime.
State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. presided over the trial, but he will retire Dec. 31, so the sentence will be chosen by newly elected Niagara County Judge John J. Ottaviano on Feb. 2. Ottaviano sat in for the entire trial.
In the meantime, Benton, 32, will remain in the Niagara County Jail without bail.
Hamilton, 60, and her son Harris, 31, were attacked in their home at 3166 Ninth St. in the Falls at about 6:30 a.m. May 7, 2020.
During her opening statement, Assistant District Attorney Maria H. Stoelting said that Hamilton's body had 11 stab wounds and four gunshot wounds, while Harris was shot four times and stabbed twice.
Stoelting, who was joined on the prosecution team by colleague Doreen M. Hoffmann, said in her statement to the jury that Kirker had paid Benton $40 for marijuana that wasn't delivered.
He confronted Benton, grabbing what appeared to be a bag of drugs from Benton's lap as Benton sat in a car. Benton quickly exited the car and shot Kirker, Stoelting said.
Harris was found dead in an upstairs laundry room in the two-story home in the Unity Park neighborhood, while Hamilton managed to struggle to a neighbor's home before collapsing.
According to Stoelting, the neighbor asked who attacked her and Hamilton replied, "BJ did it," using Benton's nickname. His cellphone was also recovered at the scene.
Benton was convicted of first-degree murder for the multiple killing, as well as two counts of second-degree murder for Hamilton and Harris individually, and a count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon regarding the gun used in the killing.
The verdict also included counts of first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for the shooting of Michael Kirker, who was wounded three times in a parking lot on Ontario Avenue in the Falls on Jan. 17, 2020. Shell casings from that shooting matched ones found at the scene of the killings on Ninth Street, police said.
Rochester attorney Michael J. Witmer represented Benton.
Charges remain pending against co-defendant Jazzi S. Clay, 32, of Niagara Falls, reputedly Benton's girlfriend. She is charged with hindering prosecution for allegedly driving Benton to and from the murder scene. Benton was arrested in Cleveland by U.S. Marshals the day after the slayings.