Jury convicts man in Niagara Falls double homicide

He confronted Benton, grabbing what appeared to be a bag of drugs from Benton's lap as Benton sat in a car. Benton quickly exited the car and shot Kirker, Stoelting said.

Harris was found dead in an upstairs laundry room in the two-story home in the Unity Park neighborhood, while Hamilton managed to struggle to a neighbor's home before collapsing.

According to Stoelting, the neighbor asked who attacked her and Hamilton replied, "BJ did it," using Benton's nickname. His cellphone was also recovered at the scene.

Benton was convicted of first-degree murder for the multiple killing, as well as two counts of second-degree murder for Hamilton and Harris individually, and a count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon regarding the gun used in the killing.

The verdict also included counts of first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for the shooting of Michael Kirker, who was wounded three times in a parking lot on Ontario Avenue in the Falls on Jan. 17, 2020. Shell casings from that shooting matched ones found at the scene of the killings on Ninth Street, police said.

Rochester attorney Michael J. Witmer represented Benton.

Charges remain pending against co-defendant Jazzi S. Clay, 32, of Niagara Falls, reputedly Benton's girlfriend. She is charged with hindering prosecution for allegedly driving Benton to and from the murder scene. Benton was arrested in Cleveland by U.S. Marshals the day after the slayings.

