 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jury convicts Buffalo man who shot someone he suspected of breaking into cars

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A Buffalo man who shot someone he thought was breaking into cars outside his apartment building has been convicted on two violent felony charges, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

A jury deliberated for an hour before finding Damien A. Morris, 37, guilty of first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon following a 2½-day trail.

Prosecutors said Morris confronted a 49-year-old homeless man in the parking lot outside his residence on Tonawanda Street and shot him once in the leg with a gun that he owned legally.

The victim, who was not known to Morris and who was not armed, underwent surgery for a fractured femur in Erie County Medical Center and was hospitalized for two weeks.

Morris faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he appears Feb. 14 before County Court Judge Susan Eagan for sentencing. He remains free on $25,000 bail.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gunman charged in Buffalo mass shooting pleads guilty to 15 counts

Gunman charged in Buffalo mass shooting pleads guilty to 15 counts

The self-proclaimed white supremacist who meticulously planned and then carried out the mass murder of 10 Black people at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue pleaded guilty Monday morning to 15 charges against him, guaranteeing he will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

RAW: WORLD CUP: AMERICAN FANS IN QATAR REACT TO THE NETHERLANDS VICTORY OVER US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News