Jury convicts Buffalo man who shot someone he suspected of breaking into cars

A Buffalo man who shot someone he thought was breaking into cars outside his apartment building has been convicted on two violent felony charges, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

A jury deliberated for an hour before finding Damien A. Morris, 37, guilty of first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon following a 2½-day trail.

Prosecutors said Morris confronted a 49-year-old homeless man in the parking lot outside his residence on Tonawanda Street and shot him once in the leg with a gun that he owned legally.

The victim, who was not known to Morris and who was not armed, underwent surgery for a fractured femur in Erie County Medical Center and was hospitalized for two weeks.

Morris faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he appears Feb. 14 before County Court Judge Susan Eagan for sentencing. He remains free on $25,000 bail.