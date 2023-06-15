An Erie County Court jury has found found a 40-year-old Brant man guilty of fatally shooting his former romantic partner in 2021, prosecutors announced.

Jurors deliberated for less than three hours Thursday, after an eight-day trial, before convicting Keith Renaldo Jr. on one count of second-degree murder in the killing of Gina Baca.

Baca, a 45-year-old grandmother from Angola, had been in an "on-again, off-again" relationship with Renaldo for about two years, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said previously.

Baca was found dead on July 1, 2021, by state police in a wooded area off Route 438 in Brant after she had been reported missing by family members.

Renaldo was accused of fatally wounding Baca with a shotgun on June 26, 2021. He was arrested on July 14 of that year.

Renaldo, who remains held without bail, faces up to 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced July 25 by Judge Kenneth Case.

- Stephen T. Watson