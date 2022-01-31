Jury convicts 24-year-old in fatal Niagara Falls shooting

A Niagara County jury convicted a 24-year-old man in the fatal shooting of a man outside a Niagara Falls corner store last year, the Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Halim D. Johnson was convicted of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Prosecutors said Johnson shot Jermaine Reynolds, 46, outside the RayMart store at Pine Avenue and Ninth Street on March 10. Reynolds died March 19 in Erie County Medical Center.

During opening statements in Johnson's trial Wednesday, prosecutors said Reynolds was standing in front of the store when Johnson arrived. Reynolds said something Johnson didn't like and Johnson shot him from about 3 feet away, prosecutors said.

Johnson faces up to 40 years in prison at his sentencing before Niagara County Judge Carolyn Wojtaszek, which is scheduled for March.

