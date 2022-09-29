Jury awards Erie County man $30 million in sex abuse suit against former Lutheran pastor

An Erie County jury awarded $30 million to an Erie County man who sued a retired Lutheran pastor accused of molesting children.

The jury issued its damages verdict Monday after hearing the 45-year-old husband and father testify State Supreme Court that the Rev. Douglas D. Thore sexually abused him multiple times when he was about 12 or 13 years old.

It likely is the largest award so far for a Child Victims Act case in Western New York, but it’s unlikely the plaintiff will be able to collect on much, if anything.

Thore, 73, was the pastor of St. Nicodemus Evangelical Lutheran Church in Marilla from about 1985 to 2004, when he resigned in disgrace as Erie County sheriff's deputies investigated allegations that he had molested children. He now lives in Davenport, Fla., and did not appear in court or defend himself against the lawsuit.

Erie County State Supreme Court Judge Mark Grisanti issued a default judgment against Thore in March 2021. The former minister failed to respond in court beyond his handwritten answer in 2020 to the plaintiff’s complaint.

The plaintiff was identified in court papers only as LG-54. He was represented by Amy C. Keller of the Lipsitz Green Scime Cambria firm.

During Monday’s trial, Keller read excerpts of testimony Thore gave in a deposition conducted virtually in 2020 for a lawsuit in Washington state, where he also was accused of abuse of a minor.

“He admitted to abusing seven other boys in that transcript, going back to 1976,” Keller said in an interview after the trial.

Keller said her client broke down on the stand as he tried to explain the impact the abuse has had on his life and his relationships with his wife and children. The man hadn’t told anyone about the abuse until he confided in Keller in 2020, and still had not informed his family when he took the stand.

“I think it was a lot harder than he anticipated,” she said. “He said on the stand, ‘What do I do from here? Where do I go? Do I tell them? Do I tell my wife?’ ”

The jury awarded $15 million in compensatory damages for pain and suffering and $15 million in punitive damages.

The award topped one made in a Child Victims Act case that was heard by a jury in March and involved a twice-convicted former Boy Scout leader, Robert L. Eberhardt, who has been accused of abuse in 14 lawsuits. Grisanti found Eberhardt liable for molesting a boy in the early 1970s, and the jury awarded that plaintiff, LG 40, who is now 62, $25 million in damages.

Thore claimed in his letter to the court that he relies on Social Security and a pension and can’t afford a lawyer.

“I live in a mobile home built in 1984 which currently has little equity. I drive a 2010 Toyota Yaris with 135,000 miles on it. I budget every dollar to pay my bills and live on what is left over, trying to save for major repairs – such as replacing a hot water tank,” he said. “This is my life.”

He also said in the letter that he was “crushed emotionally and physically.”

“Harm of another has never been intentional. I have lived in torment for many years thinking about any wrong I may have committed,” he wrote.

Thore also was accused of abuse in two other Child Victims Act lawsuits in New York, but LG-54 was the only plaintiff to name Thore as a defendant.

Thore had been pastor of St. Nicodemus for about 20 years in 2004, when he admitted to church officials that he had had inappropriate sexual contact with two boys in his congregation years earlier. He resigned after his admissions, and the case was referred to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities determined he could not be prosecuted because the alleged crimes fell outside the statute of limitations.

Court documents show that Thore told church officials he had sexual contact with five teenage boys in Western New York and two in Naselle, Wash., prior to his appointment at St. Nicodemus. He also said he was sent for treatment to a facility in San Antonio following the fondling incidents in Washington state, according to court papers.

LG-54 is also suing St. Nicodemus, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and the Upstate New York Synod of the ELCA in a separate second filing.

A Genesee County man and a Wyoming County man also are suing those same organizations, alleging in their Child Victims Act cases that Thore abused them in the early 2000s.

The cases against the church and other religious groups are ongoing.