Jury awards $65 million to woman abused as a girl by YMCA counselor

A jury awarded a Niagara County woman $65 million this week in a verdict against a former YMCA staff member who sexually abused her when she was a child in the 1990s.

The 37-year-old woman, who filed a Child Victims Act lawsuit under the pseudonym LG 46, testified this week in State Supreme Court in Erie County that the former YMCA counselor, James B. Jackson, groomed and abused her over the course of seven years.

Despite Child Victims Act, justice remains elusive for some survivors of abuse Robert Kapal spent nearly 40 years trying not to remember a Buffalo Diocese priest he says abused him as a child. But when asked about him four years ago, Kapal burst into tears.

The woman said in an interview with The Buffalo News that she has struggled with alcohol abuse and trusting people in relationships. She said she sued Jackson in March 2020 to hold him accountable for his actions.

“I didn’t want him to forget what he did to me,” she said.

Jackson, 72, of Hamburg, who was convicted of a misdemeanor related to the abuse, did not appear in court or mount any defense at the trial. He could not be reached for comment.

Buffalo Diocese agrees to improve child sexual abuse protections to settle AG's lawsuit The Buffalo Diocese in its settlement with the State Attorney General’s Office made no admissions about covering up for priests who had molested children, but agreed to implement enhanced measures to prevent future sex abuse in parishes and schools.

The $65 million verdict reached Wednesday is the largest known award in a Child Victims Act case in the Buffalo region, but it is unclear how much of the $65 million the woman will collect from Jackson.

“The verdict was significant, but I think it symbolizes how profound the abuse was and how much it really did impact her,” said attorney Amy C. Keller, who represented LG 46.

The Child Victims Act case was at least the third Keller brought in Erie County in which a judge declared a default judgment in favor of a plaintiff against a person that was followed by multimillion-dollar jury verdict for damages.

A 45-year-old Erie County man in September won a $30 million award against a Lutheran pastor who molested him in Marilla more than 30 years ago. And in March, a jury determined a twice-convicted former Boy Scout leader should pay $25 million for abusing a 10-year-old boy in the early 1970s.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Keller is representing LG 46 in a separate pending lawsuit against the YMCA. Lawyers for the YMCA denied the accusations in her complaint. Jury selection is scheduled for March 2023.

Jury awards Erie County man $30 million in sex abuse suit against former Lutheran pastor An Erie County jury awarded $30 million to an Erie County man who sued a retired Lutheran pastor accused of molesting children.

LG 46, who grew up in Buffalo, explained to the jury that she started as young as age four attending YMCA programs at an East Ferry Street location that no longer exists. Jackson early on befriended the plaintiff and her family, she said.

She said he often drove her back and forth to YMCA programs because her mother had to work. Jackson coached the plaintiff in basketball and other sports, and after her father died, he became even more present in her life, often buying her clothes, jewelry, and expensive sneakers, she said.

The abuses continued on an almost daily basis from 1992 to 2000 and included rape, Keller said.

At some point, the plaintiff said she confided in two friends, and in 2000 Jackson was arrested. He pleaded guilty in 2000 to two counts of endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the abuses, and a Buffalo City Court judge also issued three orders of protection against Jackson to stay away from LG 46, who was 15 at the time, according to court records. Jackson continued to see the plaintiff and bring her to his home, despite the orders of protection, LG 46 said.

State Supreme Justice Deborah Chimes ordered a default judgment against Jackson in July 2020 in the Child Victims Act lawsuit.

Ken-Ton to pay $17.5 million to settle sexual abuse claims against retired teacher The Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District has agreed to pay $17.5 million to settle 35 Child Victims Act lawsuits filed by former students of a retired elementary school teacher. The lawsuits accused Arthur F. Werner, a longtime social studies teacher, of groping and molesting fifth-grade boys at Herbert Hoover Elementary School – sometimes in full view of other students.

In the trial on damages, Ellen Silver, a licensed clinical social worker, testified that LG 46 experienced a “trauma bond” with her abuser, a phenomenon whereby an abuser grooms a victim and gets them to feel as if they are being cared for, even as the abuse is happening.

LG 46 said if Jackson had shown up at the trial, she would probably try to beat him up.

"I think I would flip out," she said.

Keller said her client was hoping that telling a jury of her peers what happened would bring some closure and help her heal emotionally.

“I don’t know if that’s going to be successful or not,” Keller said. “She doesn’t know that.”