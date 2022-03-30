Jury awards $25 million to child sex abuse victim of Boy Scout leader

An Erie County jury has awarded $25 million to a 62-year-old retiree who was sexually abused as a boy by his Boy Scout leader, in what may be the first jury verdict in the state for a Child Victims Act lawsuit.
The jury of three men and three women decided Wednesday that Robert L. Eberhardt, a twice-convicted former Scout leader who lives in Arcade, Wyoming County, should pay $15 million for pain and suffering to the plaintiff and $10 million in punitive damages.
Eberhardt, 80, did not appear in court to defend himself. He was found liable for the abuse in 2021 in a default judgment by State Supreme Court Justice Mark Grisanti, who presided at the jury trial for damages.
The plaintiff, an Erie County husband and father of three identified in court papers and in the courtroom as LG 40 Doe, wiped tears from his eyes and shifted uncomfortably in his seat while recounting details of the abuse that began when he was a 10-year-old Scout in a Cheektowaga troop where Eberhardt was the Scout leader.
“My whole life I was afraid I was going to turn into him,” LG 40 testified.
He described how Eberhardt forged a close friendship with him and acted like a father figure to groom him for sexual contact, which progressed over a period of three years from fondling to oral sex and sodomy. Eberhardt also photographed the plaintiff and other children performing sex acts on each other, he said in his testimony.
“I probably won’t get a penny out of this but putting a dollar amount on it makes people know how horrendous it was,” the plaintiff told The News following the verdict.
The plaintiff’s attorney, Amy Keller, had asked the jury to consider a $15 million award, with $10 million for pain and suffering and $5 million in punitive damages.
The jury deliberated for less than 40 minutes before delivering its unanimous decision.
Grisanti said the lawsuit was likely the first Child Victims Act case in the state to be decided by a jury. Lucian Chalfen, director of public information for the state’s Unified Court System, said he was not aware of any other cases that had gone to a jury trial.
The Child Victims Act opened a two-year window that lifted the statute of limitations on child sex abuse cases and allowed victims from decades ago to have their day in court. The window ran from Aug. 14, 2019 to Aug. 14, 2021, prompting more than 11,000 lawsuits across the state, many of them involving Catholic priests and Boy Scout leaders.
LG 40 Doe sued the Boy Scouts of America in 2020, and the case was put on hold in state court when the Boy Scouts filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. He separately sued Eberhardt, who is accused in 14 Child Victims Act cases, more than any other Scout leader in Western New York. Eberhardt spent 60 days in jail in 1996 on a conviction of endangering the welfare of a child stemming from a case of alleged child sex abuse.
“He took advantage of a happy kid who was very good in school and almost damn near ruined me,” the plaintiff said in an interview.
He said he felt sorry for Eberhardt and didn’t hate him. But he also said it was time for the abuser to assume the burden of responsibility for the abuse, instead of the child he abused. The jury trial was a way for that to happen, the plaintiff said.
“If I could get him thrown in jail, I would, but I can’t,” he said. “The money should teach that man a lesson, whatever’s left of him. He’s an old decrepit man.”
The plaintiff on several occasions during his testimony crossed his arms and pleaded with Keller about whether he had to delve further into the abuse. He said he hadn’t even told his wife and kids about what happened to him and was fearful about anyone knowing.
“How far do I got to go here?” he asked at one point. “I have not talked about some of this stuff in 50 years, so be patient with me, jury.”
He said he was reluctant to discuss any of it because he was ashamed and spent most of his life feeling responsible for what happened.
He said his parents discovered what had been going on with Eberhardt when the police showed up at their home in 1973. Eberhardt was convicted then of sexual abuse and received probation. The abuse shattered his relationship with his parents and led him to start drinking alcohol at age 13, he testified.
Ellen Silver, a licensed clinical social worker, testified that she diagnosed LG 40 with post-traumatic stress disorder, brought on by the childhood sex abuse. It is a condition he will have the rest of his life, she said.
State Supreme Court Judge Daniel J. Furlong ordered Eberhardt to pay $134,132 in a Child Victims Act case brought by another plaintiff LG 82 Doe.
Keller said she wasn’t aware of any other Child Victims Act verdicts prior to the one delivered Wednesday.
She characterized the jury award as “reasonable” and said she hoped the lawsuit and trial was therapeutic for her client.
“I won’t say that my client’s happy because if given the choice, he would have chosen not to be abused by Eberhardt,” she said. “But it certainly gives him a voice and it gives him solace in knowing that they believed him.”