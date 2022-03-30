Jury awards $25 million to child sex abuse victim of Boy Scout leader

“He took advantage of a happy kid who was very good in school and almost damn near ruined me,” the plaintiff said in an interview.

He said he felt sorry for Eberhardt and didn’t hate him. But he also said it was time for the abuser to assume the burden of responsibility for the abuse, instead of the child he abused. The jury trial was a way for that to happen, the plaintiff said.

“If I could get him thrown in jail, I would, but I can’t,” he said. “The money should teach that man a lesson, whatever’s left of him. He’s an old decrepit man.”

The plaintiff on several occasions during his testimony crossed his arms and pleaded with Keller about whether he had to delve further into the abuse. He said he hadn’t even told his wife and kids about what happened to him and was fearful about anyone knowing.

“How far do I got to go here?” he asked at one point. “I have not talked about some of this stuff in 50 years, so be patient with me, jury.”

He said he was reluctant to discuss any of it because he was ashamed and spent most of his life feeling responsible for what happened.