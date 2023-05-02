A State Supreme Court jury has awarded a $100 million verdict to a local woman who was a victim of child abuse in what is believed to be the largest jury verdict in New York State for a lawsuit filed under the Child Victims Act, according to her lawyer.

Robert M. Corp of Lipsitz Green Scime Cambria law firm described his client, a Hamburg woman, as overwhelmed by the verdict and possessing a deep sense of appreciation toward the jury.

"She's a 26-year-old woman who endured this abuse from the time she was 12 until she was 16, and she has a clinical diagnosis of post traumatic stress disorder," Corp said Tuesday.

"There's a lot of trauma here that we had an expert testify to at the trial and she's had difficulty talking about these events with other people. So it was a very hard day for her yesterday (Monday) to get up in front of a jury of strangers, of her peers and tell the story of the deepest, darkest moments of her life," he added.

According to court documents, the victim was sexually molested and assaulted from 2008 through 2012 by Joseph V. King of Buffalo, a man described as having been a close friend of the victim's family.

King was not represented by counsel when the trial commenced Monday, having fired his lawyer, Robert R. Radel, on April 20 and instructing him to take no further action the case. According to court documents, King was not represented by counsel from the inception of the case on Aug. 13, 2021, until he retained Radel's firm in January.

In January, Justice Daniel J. Furlong granted the plaintiff's motion for default judgment against King after he failed to appear in court.

King also was absent Monday when the jury rendered its verdict, awarding the plaintiff $30 million for past damages, $20 million for future damages and $50 million in punitive damages. Despite the immense sum, Corp said he was confident that he would be able to recover some amount of money for his client. According to Corp, King works for the state and earns an annual salary of $65,314.

"It may not be Jeff Bezos-level money, but he's making some money and we have the wheels in motion here to use our full toolbox to recover all possible sums that we can for our client," Corp said.

"The fact that the jury came back with this resounding verdict, I think, provided validation to my client that her community understands and recognizes what she's been through," he added, "and I think that it afforded a certain amount of closure for her and allows her to find some peace and solace as she tries to move forward, understanding that this is something that's going to affect her for the rest of her life."