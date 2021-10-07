Jury acquits Shane Casado of all charges in shooting death of girlfriend

Casado's family hugged defense attorneys Teo Siguenza and James Egan in court as the relatives thanked them.

Before his trial began, Casado rejected an offer from the Erie County District Attorney's Office to plead guilty to first-degree manslaughter. If he had accepted that offer, Casado would have avoided a sentence with a maximum of life in prison, which was possible with a conviction at trial.

Family and friends of both Casado and Wierzbicki attended each day of testimony and deliberations.

Nanette Casado, Shane's mother, proclaimed "not guilty" and waved her arms as she approached the third-floor elevator after the verdict.

"I'm the mom of Shane Casado," she told a group of reporters and television cameras. "Not guilty. We knew that the whole time."

"I appreciate all the love and support that everybody has given us through this time," she said. "I want to send my condolences to the Wierzbicki family. My heart is with them. But this was not an open-and-shut case."

Testimony in Casado's trial began Sept. 27. Prosecutors, who rested their case after two and a half days, have called the killing "senseless violence" and "murder, plain and simple."