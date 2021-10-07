Jury acquits Shane Casado of all charges in shooting death of girlfriend

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
An Erie County Court jury on Thursday afternoon acquitted a South Buffalo man in the killing of a 22-year-old Orchard Park woman nearly three years ago.
After deliberating more than six hours, the jury found Shane Casado, 27, not guilty of both second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend, Rachael Wierzbicki.
Casado shot Wierzbicki at about 10:36 p.m. on Nov. 27, 2018, with a .22-caliber rifle outside his home on Edson Street. Wierzbicki was taken to Erie County Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
Casado and Wierzbicki had been seeing each other for about six months at the time of the shooting, and Casado testified he had being trying to break things off with Wierzbicki.
Casado was charged with second-degree murder. The jury was also allowed to convict Casado of first-degree manslaughter if they determined he only intended to cause serious physical injury, rather than death.
But it cleared Casado of all charges at 1:48 p.m., prompting Wierzbicki's mother and relatives of Casado to both start crying in the courtroom.
"He's coming home," a Casado family member said as she embraced another family member just outside the courtroom.
Casado's family hugged defense attorneys Teo Siguenza and James Egan in court as the relatives thanked them.
Before his trial began, Casado rejected an offer from the Erie County District Attorney's Office to plead guilty to first-degree manslaughter. If he had accepted that offer, Casado would have avoided a sentence with a maximum of life in prison, which was possible with a conviction at trial.
Family and friends of both Casado and Wierzbicki attended each day of testimony and deliberations.
Nanette Casado, Shane's mother, proclaimed "not guilty" and waved her arms as she approached the third-floor elevator after the verdict.
"I'm the mom of Shane Casado," she told a group of reporters and television cameras. "Not guilty. We knew that the whole time."
"I appreciate all the love and support that everybody has given us through this time," she said. "I want to send my condolences to the Wierzbicki family. My heart is with them. But this was not an open-and-shut case."
Testimony in Casado's trial began Sept. 27. Prosecutors, who rested their case after two and a half days, have called the killing "senseless violence" and "murder, plain and simple."
Casado's defense attorneys called seven witnesses during the trial, including Casado, who took the stand on Tuesday. Casado testified he was justified in shooting Wierzbicki because she had made threats and had been violent with him in the past.
He also said he came outside with a gun as "an attempt to scare" Wierzbicki and he never thought of his rifle as having the potential to cause someone's death.
"I was not aware of the real dangers of the weapon," he told jurors.
Prosecutors argued to the jury Casado did not take Wierzbicki's threats seriously and "wanted to exert his power over her."
The prosecution's first two witnesses were eyewitnesses to the shooting who were in Wierzbicki's car at the time. One of the witnesses, a friend of Wierzbicki's, testified she didn't think the weapon Casado fired was a "real gun" and initially thought Wierzbicki was just "being dramatic" when she fell to the ground face-first in Casado's driveway.
During the trial, the jury also heard the 911 call Casado made after shooting Wierzbicki.
"Rachael, you're fine. It's a .22," Casado says during the 911 call.
During his interview with Buffalo Police Detective Michael Mordino in the early morning hours of Nov. 28, 2018, which also was played for the jury, Casado told the investigator he "felt threatened" when Wierzbicki arrived at his home.
Wierzbicki was a 2014 graduate of Orchard Park High School.
Casado has been held in police custody since the shooting, except for a nine-day period in March 2019 when he was released on bail.